Bill Murray was recently named in a complaint about inappropriate behavior on the set of Being Mortal, which has suspended production amid an investigation

Bill Murray Seen Out for the First Time Since Accusations of 'Inappropriate Behavior' on Set

Bill Murray has been spotted for the first time since being reportedly accused of inappropriate behavior on the set of Aziz Ansari's upcoming film Being Mortal.

Murray, 71, was photographed Tuesday in Los Angeles as he made his way through LAX airport security, with a carry-on bag slung over his shoulder.

Earlier in April, Murray was named in a complaint, which Searchlight Pictures is investigating after suspending production on the film, according to Deadline and Variety.

The nature of the complaint, as well as whether the actor and comedian will return to Being Mortal, is not clear.

The studio reportedly halted production on April 18 before suspending work on the film two days later, detailing the decision in an email to the cast and crew, which was obtained by the aforementioned outlets.

"We know you are all concerned about the recent delays in production and want to give you an update," the letter began, according to Deadline. "Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time."

"We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you've put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz and [producer] Youree [Henley] to figure out that timing. Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share," the email concluded.

Ansari, 39, who was reportedly not part of the complaint, is set to make his directorial debut alongside his producing partner Henley with the film, which the Parks and Recreation actor also wrote and stars in. The cast also includes Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer.

The film is based on Atul Gawande's 2014 book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End, which explores hospice and end-of-life care. Principal photography began March 28.

Reps for Murray and Ansari have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment. Searchlight has said they do not comment on investigations.

Murray was previously accused of misconduct by his Charlie's Angels costar Lucy Liu, who recalled him berating her on the set of the 2000 movie after she and costars reworked one scene during a rehearsal for which he was not present.