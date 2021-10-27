Bill Murray Says He'll Be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: 'Some People Were Quite Surprised'

Bill Murray said he will appear in the third installment of Ant-Man and the Wasp starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly

Bill Murray says he's set to appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The actor, 71, spilled the beans during an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine (FAZ) while promoting his new Wes Anderson movie The French Dispatch.

"You know, recently I made a Marvel movie," Murray told the outlet in a translation by Deadline while answering a question on if he preferred working with directors he already knew. (Murray has been in nine Anderson projects so far.)

A spokesperson for Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Just as the words slipped from his mouth, Murray seemed to backtrack a bit, adding, "I probably won't tell you, but never mind. In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project. But for me the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director [Peyton Reed] – and really liked him very much."

Timothee Chalamet, Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray attend the "The French Dispatch" photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13, 2021 in Cannes, France Timothée Chalamet, Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray attend "The French Dispatch" photocall during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival | Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Murray continued speaking about Reed, saying, "He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader story Bring It On he made a movie years ago which I think is damn good. So I agreed, although I'm not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor otherwise…Let's put it this way: the director is a good guy, and now I've at least tried out what it's like to shoot a Marvel movie."

As for whether Murray was hooked on making a superhero movie, the actor said, "I don't think I need that experience a second time."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to see the return of several A-list stars including Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the title roles of Ant-Man and the Wasp. Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton are also set to star.