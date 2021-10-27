Bill Murray Says He'll Be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: 'Some People Were Quite Surprised'
Bill Murray said he will appear in the third installment of Ant-Man and the Wasp starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly
Bill Murray says he's set to appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
The actor, 71, spilled the beans during an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine (FAZ) while promoting his new Wes Anderson movie The French Dispatch.
"You know, recently I made a Marvel movie," Murray told the outlet in a translation by Deadline while answering a question on if he preferred working with directors he already knew. (Murray has been in nine Anderson projects so far.)
A spokesperson for Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Just as the words slipped from his mouth, Murray seemed to backtrack a bit, adding, "I probably won't tell you, but never mind. In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project. But for me the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director [Peyton Reed] – and really liked him very much."
Murray continued speaking about Reed, saying, "He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader story Bring It On he made a movie years ago which I think is damn good. So I agreed, although I'm not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor otherwise…Let's put it this way: the director is a good guy, and now I've at least tried out what it's like to shoot a Marvel movie."
As for whether Murray was hooked on making a superhero movie, the actor said, "I don't think I need that experience a second time."
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to see the return of several A-list stars including Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the title roles of Ant-Man and the Wasp. Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton are also set to star.
The movie is set to hit theaters on July 28, 2023.