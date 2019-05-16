Bill Murray Raves About The Dead Don't Die Costar Selena Gomez: 'She's Unusually Bright'

Bill Murray can’t stop gushing about Selena Gomez.

The comedian and actor, 68, went viral on social media after he was seen whispering to his The Dead Don’t Die costar Gomez, 26, while they posed on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Wednesday. The film had its world premiere as the opening night film of the event.

When asked by Vanity Fair if he was giving her any tips, Murray laughed and said, “I don’t remember what I said. I was trying to keep her at ease.”

“I really like her,” he continued. “I mean, you still can’t tell me who the hell Selena Gomez is — but Gomez I really like. She’s unusually bright. She’s kind and she’s natural.”

Murray added, “I’m always pleased to find some kind of pop icon who I really like.”

The actor then compared Gomez’s affability to another pop star he’s previously worked with on Sofia Coppola’s Christmas special A Very Murray Christmas.

Selena Gomez and Bill Murray at the Cannes Film Festival Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

“Like Miley Cyrus,” he said. “I dig that chick.”

Murray said he was impressed by how they two “triumphed over [child stardom],” saying, “And survived whatever kind of family situation they had, too, which can also be challenging.”

“They’re really their own people. They have enormous followings, and they are sort of singing their own songs. Which is cool.”

Selena Gomez and Bill Murray Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Gomez also impressed her The Dead Don’t Die director Jim Jarmusch. “He said she is very wonderful talking to young girls about how you don’t have to be skinny — you can eat whatever you want,” Murray explained. “She doesn’t worry about her figure or anything. She’s not in the gym. She doesn’t have a trainer. She’s not vain in that way. And I thought, ‘That’s really attractive — to see someone who’s not vain about their body.'”

The actor added that while Gomez did travel with a “bruiser” bodyguard, she didn’t let that get to her head, and Murray felt compelled to protect her, as well.

“I said, ‘Look, I’ll be your boyfriend if that’s what you want… I’m a fixer-up, I’ll tell you that, Gomez,'” he joked.

The Dead Don’t Die is in theaters June 14.