WATCH: Bill Murray Croons for Rashida Jones in Sweet Scene from Sofia Coppola's On The Rocks
Bill Murray and Rashida Jones are bonding as a father and daughter in Sofia Coppola's new film On The Rocks
Bill Murray and Rashida Jones are teaming up in Sofia Coppola's new movie.
In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, the pair play a father, Felix, and daughter, Laura, who team up to tail her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) when she begins to doubt his fidelity.
In the clip, Felix and Laura are heading toward a destination they believe Dean might be at when Felix, a larger-than-life playboy, attempts to bond with his daughter.
"Moose you know that this one is named after the song, Laura/is the face in the misty eye/footsteps that you hear down the hall/The laugh that floats on a summer night/That you can never quite recall," Felix says as he begins to sing Kevin Mahogany's "Laura."
Moose, their taxi driver, replies, "It’s one of my favorites."
Felix begins to whistle the tune as he engages with Laura, urging her to whistle with him.
"I can’t whistle," she insists, before adding, "I can’t anymore, it’s so weird, ever since I had kids."
RELATED: Bill Murray and Rashida Jones Go on Father-Daughter Quest in Sofia Coppola's On the Rocks Trailer
Unaccepting of her excuses, Felix says, "No kid of mine is gonna stop whistling. We’re working on this, come on."
Murray, 70, is reuniting with Coppola, 49, his director of their 2003 film Lost in Translation, which was nominated for four Oscars including Best Picture, Best Actor for Murray and earned Coppola her Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.
Coppola and Murray also worked together on the 2015 Netflix special A Very Murray Christmas (which also starred Jones, 44)
On The Rocks is available on Apple TV+ on Oct. 23 and is now playing in select theaters.
