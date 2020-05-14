Bill Murray Gives Hilarious Quarantine Advice While Taking a Bubble Bath at Home

"They do say soap and water are the best things to protect you from the virus,” television host Jimmy Kimmel joked, poking fun at his guest's unusual choice of locale

Always one to walk to the beat of his own drum, Bill Murray chose an unusual locale for his interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week: inside a bubble bath.

“I’m drawing my tub now, and I’m having a little difficulty because getting the right temperature is always a problem for me,” said Murray, 69, as he slowly started filling his tub with water.

"For the purposes of today, it’s kind of a celebration, because I haven’t seen you in a while, I thought a bubble bath would be appropriate," he added, before acknowledging the fact that his own tub was currently lacking in suds. "But you know how it is with bubbles, you can’t snap your fingers and make them. They just come when they come.”

Poking fun at his guest, Kimmel quipped, “When you quarantine, you don’t have to sit in the tub.”

“No, no, depends on the state,” Murray deadpanned.

“This is genius really,” Kimmel joked. “Because they do say soap and water are the best things to protect you from the virus, and you’re right in it.”

Image zoom Bill Murray Jimmy Kimmel Live

After Murray’s tub filled up with bubbles, it was time to get down to business and have the actor answer some burning questions about how to stay busy, and presentable, while spending so much time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Bill Murray gives great advice,” Kimmel explained, before reading an email sent in by a 14-year-old viewer who claimed to have nothing to do around the house.

Asked what he would have done at that age, Murray replied that there are a lot of ways to be handy around the home — and get in the graces of your parents.

“I probably would have been thinking that I was going to save my entire family,” he said. “I think I would have been staying awake in the middle of the night trying to eliminate the world’s largest ironing pile.”

Another option he came up with was for the teenager to “just walk around the house” because “you’ll be surprised how many insect infestations are happening right now.”

And while entrusting your family members with the responsibility of cutting your hair does require a leap of faith, Murray said that people should “absolutely” hand over the scissors.

“I think I had maybe 1-2 barbershop haircuts in my whole grade school into high school,” he said. “I now cut my own hair.”

“You should let the kid try to do it himself and then let the dad clean it up,” he said. “It could be a bonding thing. Dad could take one side, I’ll take the other, then we compare.”