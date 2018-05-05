Bill Murray Helps Florida Couple Find Out the Sex of Their Baby With a Golf Swing

Bill Murray brought back his Caddyshack days to help out one lucky Florida couple find out if they are having a baby boy or girl.

In a video shared by the Daytona Beach News-Journal, the actor and comedian is seen taking a swing at a golf ball, which immediately explodes with blue powder, after Murray, 67, hits it.

As Murray is looking around for the ball, cheers and screams of “It’s a Boy!” erupt from the crowd. The happy couple is also spotted in the background, kissing and embracing each other.

“Thank you. Thank you so much,” the expectant mama says, as Murray walks up to the parents-to-be to congratulate them. “Do we have to name him Bill now?” teases the expectant father.

“Here it is folks,” says Murray showing off the golf club. “It’s a boy.”

According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, the couple — Jacqueline and Michael Davis — were attending Murray’s annual Murray Bros. Caddyshack Golf Tournament in St. Augustine on April 26, and brought along the special golf ball.

“My husband was in one of the foursomes [in the tournament],” Jacqueline told the outlet. “While we were there, we thought we would have my husband hit the ball.”

However, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the couple ended up running into president and co-owner of theChive, John Resig, who Jacqueline and Michael (a fan of the photo-entertainment site), previously met. So the pair asked Resig if he would do the honors for them, and he said yes.

Unbeknownst to the couple though, Resig had actually asked Murray to hit the ball.

“But when we got to the green, we were surprised by Bill Murray standing there,” Jacqueline, who shared that the couple also has a 7-year-old son, told the outlet. “He said it was his first gender reveal,” the expectant mama added. “I was very happy, very excited.”

As for the golf club Murray used? “We’re going to frame the driver,” Jacqueline shared with the website.

In April, Murray, who has a reputation for popping up in unexpected places, explained that while he’s aware of the “mythology” that surrounds him, it’s not something he actively devotes himself to.

“I don’t know what to make of it,” Murray said in a clip from an episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist. “There’s no plan there.”

He also added that it’s not like he thinks to himself, “Gee, I’ve gotta work on my mythology stuff this afternoon.”

“You know, you can’t [go] ‘Oh Jesus, what am I doing about my myth?'” he explained at the time. “It’s not like that.”