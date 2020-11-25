Bill Murray's Brother Ed, the Inspiration Behind Caddyshack, Dies: 'A True Family Man'

Bill Murray is in mourning after the death of his brother Ed, who served as the inspiration behind the lead character in Caddyshack.

The 70-year-old actor's golf apparel company, William Murray Golf, announced Ed's death on Monday in a statement shared to Instagram alongside photos of the Murray brothers throughout the years. It is believed Ed was 76 at the time of his death.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of the legend Ed Murray," the caption read. "Named after the family patriarch, it was Ed who introduced the Murray family to this wonderful game of golf — by way of caddying at Indian Hills Country Club — at the age of 10, no less. (They don’t make ‘em like that anymore.)"

"Ed was the recipient of the Evans Scholarship back in 1963, while attending Northwestern University — a scholarship awarded to golf caddies — a family storyline which served as inspiration for the Danny Noonan character in Caddyshack when Brian Doyle-Murray co-wrote that iconic screenplay," the statement continued. "Ed and all five Murray brothers are members of the Caddie Hall of Fame, as well — something all the boys take pride in, as this game helped shape their lives."

The Murray brothers were indicted in the Caddie Hall of Fame — which recognizes the role of caddies in the game of golf — in 2015.

In its statement, William Murray Golf said it was "an honor" to know Ed and "spend time with him over the past half decade as we’ve built this brand with the Murray family—and his loss is a hole that will never be filled."

"Thank you for always being so gracious, Ed. Our hearts are with his lovely family," the statement concluded. "Rest in paradise, to a true family man and a gentle, sweet soul. May we honor your memory from this day forward."

Directed by Harold Ramis, Caddyshack starred Bill Murray, Michael O'Keefe, Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield and Ted Knight.

Ed received a special acknowledgment credit in the 1980 comedy. He also appeared in the 2009 TV documentary about the movie, Caddyshack: The Inside Story.

RELATED VIDEO: Bill Murray Fixes His Bad Putt with an Epic Violation At Golf Tournament

In 2015, Ed spoke about his love of golf telling his local paper the Santa Maria Sun, "I love it, more than anything!"

"I've been playing since I was 8 years old," Murray told the outlet. "You learn about a person on a golf course; you learn about their competitiveness, their integrity, their disposition.

"I think golf is such a great sport because it’s a game of honesty. It's a game of honor. It's a game where just when you're ready to quit, you're gonna have a great hole or a great shot and it brings you back. You make a putt on the 18th hole [and say,] 'Well, I’ll be back tomorrow.' "

Ed also loved the game as it was something he shared with his brothers and was very proud of being inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame with them.