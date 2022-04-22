Bill Murray Accused of Inappropriate Behavior on Being Mortal Set, Production Suspended: Reports

"Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it," Searchlight Pictures reportedly stated in an email to the cast and crew of Being Mortal

CANNES, FRANCE - JULY 13: Bill Murray attends the "The French Dispatch" photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Bill Murray has reportedly been accused of inappropriate behavior on the set of Aziz Ansari's upcoming film Being Mortal.

The Golden Globe winner, 71, was named last week in a complaint, which Searchlight Pictures is investigating after suspending production on the film, according to Deadline and Variety. The nature of the complaint and whether Murray will return to the project is not clear.

Reps for Murray and Ansari did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment. Searchlight has said they do not comment on investigations.

The studio reportedly halted production Monday before suspending work on the film Wednesday, detailing the decision in an email to the cast and crew, which was obtained by the outlets.

"We know you are all concerned about the recent delays in production and want to give you an update," the letter began, according to Deadline. "Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time."

"We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you've put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz and [producer] Youree [Henley] to figure out that timing. Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share," the email concluded.

Ansari, 39, who was reportedly not part of the complaint, is set to make his directorial debut alongside his producing partner Henley with the film, which the Parks and Recreation actor also writes and stars in. The cast also includes Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer.

The film is based on Atul Gawande's 2014 book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End, which explores hospice and end-of-life care. Principal photography began on March 28.

Murray was previously accused of misconduct by his Charlie's Angels costar Lucy Liu, who recalled him berating her on the set of the 2000 movie after she and costars reworked one scene during a rehearsal for which he was not present.