Bill Hader On Why He Won't Sign 'Star Wars' Merchandise: "Autograph People Don't Like Me"

Bill Hader is sharing why he is unwilling to sign Star Wars merchandise, and the answer may surprise you.

Hader, 44, who was a voice consultant for droid BB-8 with Ben Schwartz in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), reveals how "autograph people don't like me. I won't sign things."

The Oklahoma native appeared on a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast when he described an incident to host Josh Horowitz that turned him off from signing his John Hancock on merch.

"I used to sign stuff, and then one time I saw somebody and they had their kid come up to me to sign a BB-8 thing and it was three in the morning," Hader remembered. "I was leaving the Inside Out premiere and then we went to an after-party thing and it was super late and this guy kept his kid up all night. [He was like], 'Go over there so he'll sign it so I can sell it online.' "

"I was like, 'That's f----- up,' " Hader said. "And so now, I just kind of blanket, like, I'm not signing any of this s---."

Although director J.J. Abrams attributed the BB-8 character to the Noelle actor, according to The Hollywood Reporter, he does not feel like he should take credit for the role.

"I came in and did like voice stuff for it that didn't work," Hader added. "Then, he brought me in later and said, 'Hey, do you want to do this.' It was like a … talk box thing and then I did that. And the reason he hasn't had me come back is because anybody can do that. … It's like a machine that you can operate."

Hader appeared in a cameo in the tragicomedy horror film, Beau is Afraid, starring Joaquin Phoenix. The film, directed by Ari Aster, opened in theaters on April 1.