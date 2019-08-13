WATCH: Bill Hader Morphs Into Tom Cruise and Seth Rogen in Viral Deepfake Video

Bill Hader is a shapeshifter!

In a new viral deepfake video, the 41-year-old Barry star morphs into Tom Cruise and Seth Rogen as he’s doing vocal impressions of the actors.

The altered clip – which was made by deepfake YouTuber Ctrl Shift Face — is from a 2008 interview with David Letterman where Hader is discussing the table read for Tropic Thunder, in which he costarred with Cruise, 57.

“At the beginning, before anything, you get together and read through the script,” Hader explained of getting the cast of the comedy together for the first time. “Tom Cruise walks in … and he’s super stoked to be there.”

As Hader moves into his impression of Cruise, his face morphs into the actor’s. “He comes over and he sits next to me … he was trying to place me, so he sat down next to me and he’s like, ‘I, uh… love your work,'” Hader said.

Image zoom Bill Hader; Seth Rogen; Tom Cruise Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Leon Bennett/Getty

While getting to know each other, Hader told Cruise, “I’m friends with Judd Apatow and Seth Rogen and they went to your house.”

The former Saturday Night Live star then starts morphing into Rogen as he imitates Rogen’s reaction to Cruise’s house. “Seth Rogen was like, ‘It was amazing, he has a bike track in his backyard, it’s phenomenal!'”

Image zoom Bill Hader as Seth Rogen Ctrl Shift Face/ Youtube

Image zoom Bill Hader as Tom Cruise Ctrl Shift Face/ Youtube

Hader’s vocal impressions appeared to go over well with Cruise.

“I did a Seth Rogen impression and it was like I did a magic trick,” he told Letterman. “Tom Cruise was like ‘Haha!’ and he pointed at me and he goes, ‘You do impressions and you’re on Saturday Night Live.‘”

Though Hader can’t physically shape shift into other actors without the help of deepfake technology, the comedy star is known for his celebrity impressions, recently showing them off during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this year.