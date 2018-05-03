Bill Cosby and director Roman Polanski have been ousted from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors met on Tuesday night (May 1) and has voted to expel actor Bill Cosby and director Roman Polanski from its membership in accordance with the organization’s Standards of Conduct,” the Academy announced in a statement. “The Board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity.”

Cosby, 80, was found guilty last week of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. The comedian was convicted on three charges in connection with sexually assaulting Constand at his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, mansion, when she worked at Temple University.

Cosby’s sentencing date has not yet been set. Each charge carries a prison sentence of 10 years: aggravated indecent assault, penetration with lack of consent, penetration while unconscious and penetration after administrating an intoxicant.

Cosby has been accused of similar crimes by more than 60 women. He has denied all the allegations.

Polanski, 84, meanwhile, pled guilty to engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse in 1977 after 13-year-old Samantha Geimer accused him of getting her drunk and giving her part of a quaalude. He went on to serve 42 days in jail due to the plea bargain but fled the U.S. when ordered to serve the remainder of his 90-day sentence.

In 2009, Polanski was detained by Zurich police after the United States attempted to have him extradited to face charges relating to the decades-old rape case.

After fleeing the United States in 1978, he was detained in Switzerland, jailed and placed on house arrest for several months, until the Swiss government officially declined to deport him. Since then, Polanski has remained a fugitive. The case is still ongoing, despite his victim’s requests to have it dismissed.

The Oscar-winning director spoke out about that rape accusation in a rare interview with The Hollywood Reporter in October.

“As far as what I did: It’s over. I pleaded guilty,” Polanski said. “I went to jail. I came back to the United States to do it, people forget about that, or don’t even know. I then was locked up here [in Zurich] after this festival. So in the sum, I did about four or five times than what was promised to me.”

Just a day after Polanski declared he had paid his debt for the rape charge, The New York Times reported that a German actress filed a report with the Swiss police accusing Polanski of raping her at a house in Gstaad when she was 15 in Feb. 1972. As of last year, the public prosecutor’s office was still deciding if she can pursue a criminal complaint, according to the outlet. A lawyer for Polanski reportedly declined to comment at the time.

Polanski and Cosby are the third and fourth members to be expelled from the 8,427-member Oscars group, joining Harvey Weinstein and Carmine Caridi, an actor with small roles in The Godfather series, who was removed in 2004 after violating an agreement not to share advanced copies of films. Weinstein was expelled last fall following numerous accusations of sexual assault and harassment. A spokesperson for the mogul said at the time, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”