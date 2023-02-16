Bill Bellamy Remembers Watching Sunset with Wife Kristen After Wedding: 'Looking at Our Future as One'

The comedian reflected on his 2001 wedding day, telling PEOPLE that the pair 'escaped' right after saying their vows

By
and Emily Strohm
Published on February 16, 2023 04:42 PM
Bill Bellamy
Photo: Courtesy

Bill Bellamy and his wife, Kristen, knew just where to go after their 2001 wedding ceremony at the Hotel Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica.

Reflecting on his special day, the comedian, now 57, reveals to PEOPLE that the couple left the ceremony "right after we said our vows."

"We escaped all of our families and guests to this rooftop to take in the sunset and plant new seeds," Bellamy says. "To grab a moment to collect our thoughts on all that had just transpired."

As the former MTV VJ explains, the wholesome moment for the newlywed pair had them "looking at our future as one and all its possibilities."

Bill Bellamy
John Wolfsohn/Getty

Over two decades after the wedding, Bellamy is now giving fans a proper glimpse into his life on and off-screen with his new memoir Top Billin': Stories of Laughter, Lessons, and Triumph. The book, arriving on April 25, just four days after his new film Back On The Strip, will explore Bellamy's early pursuits of comedy, his time at MTV rubbing shoulders with legends in music and beyond, and his coining of the ever-popular phrase "booty call" on HBO's Def Comedy Jam.

In the memoir, Bellamy discusses how he "broke color and class barriers, appearing four times a week on the network's various programs, including MTV Jamz and MTV Beach House." It also promises "celebri-tea" and "insights on what it meant to be a tastemaker during one of the most exciting and innovative periods in music and American pop culture history."

"My memoir will be a nostalgic ride for the reader," Bellamy told PEOPLE back in November. "They will have an amazing, in-depth experience of the '90s through my eyes."

Bill Bellamy
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"Sometimes life will bless you with an opportunity — it's what we do with the opportunity that is the blessing," he added.

Bellamy revealed to PEOPLE in 2021 that he does have some regrets in his career — specifically, not trademarking "booty call" when he had the chance.

Speaking on an episode of PEOPLE in the '90s, Bellamy told co-hosts Andrea Lavinthal and Jason Sheeler that he wished he thought ahead about a trademark.

Bill Bellamy
Phillip Faraone/WireImage

"At the time I wasn't thinking of it like that," he said. "I was just thinking of my joke. I didn't realize the phrase would catch on to become, like you said, a normal word that people know what it is now. Booty call was just a clever way to say you're trying to get a girl to come by. But who knew that everybody was going to lock in on it? I probably right now would be on a spaceship if I trademarked it."

He jokingly added, " I mean, I'd be out there with Elon Musk somewhere."

As Bellamy explained, "the phrase was so easy," which is why he felt it caught on and became what it is today. "When I was doing it in the clubs, people started smiling, because they were like, 'That's what it is,'" he said.

Bellamy also noted that making a "booty call" used to mean one would have to dial the phone, something that has changed in the era of dating apps. "Now they got Tinder, they're cheating. But back in the day you had to really make the call," he said. "Now you can swipe left, swipe right."

