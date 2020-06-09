The third installment comes 31 years after the original Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure

Bill & Ted Are Back! Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Face the Music in Hilarious Trailer for Sequel

Some things never change — especially Bill and Ted's bodacious attitudes!

On Tuesday, Orion Pictures debuted the first teaser trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music, the long-awaited third installment in the movie series, which comes 31 years after the original Excellent Adventure.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Stars Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves once again reprise their classic roles as time-traveling rockers Bill Esquire and Ted Logan respectively as they journey to the future to find the song that will unite the world — stealing the tune ... from themselves.

"We've spent our whole life trying to write the song that will unite the world," says Reeves, 55, in the trailer. "Why can't we just go to the future when we have written it? ... But isn't that stealing?"

"How is that stealing if we're stealing it from ourselves, dude?" replies Winter, 54, illustrating the duo's trademark logic.

When they get to their destination, however, Bill and Ted meet their much different future-selves: muscle-bound inmates complete with orange jumpsuits and prison tattoos.

The film — which also stars Samara Weaving, Jillian Bell and Holland Taylor — seems to promise a return to the tubular nostalgia for fans, who last saw the characters on the big screen in 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. William Sadler also reprises his role of Death.

Image zoom Orion Pictures

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The new movie was officially announced in March 2019 when Reeves and Winter recorded a video message to fans, thanking them for demanding the followup film.

“We want to say thank you to the fans,” said Reeves at the time, as Winter added: “It’s all because of you guys. We owe you a huge debt of gratitude, so we wanted to say thank you.”

In 2015, Winter told Yahoo! that a sequel has long been on the table, as the collaborators worked to finalize a worthy sequel.

“We’re really close. We’re just about there,” Winter said at the time, adding, “In Hollywood parlance, [that] means we’ll either be shooting soon or it’s never going to happen.”

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren Lapkus Reveals She Was Most Starstruck by Keanu Reeves on Between Two Ferns: The Movie

“It’s really been us driving the whole thing,” Winter said. “Me and Keanu and [writers] Chris [Matheson] and Ed [Solomon]. So we’re producing it and we’re actively trying to get it made. We’re not tired of it, but I think for our fans, we are eager to stop talking about and actually shoot the damn thing.”

“Yet to fulfill their rock ’n’ roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe,” a previous press release for the movie explained of the synopsis. “Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”