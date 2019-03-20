Excellent! Bill and Ted 3 — With Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter — Set for Summer 2020 Release

Bill and Ted are prepping another excellent adventure.

On Wednesday, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter — the actors who starred in 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and its 1991 sequel Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey — confirmed they would be returning for another installment in the cult comedy franchise, titled Bill & Ted Face the Music.

The long-awaited film will be written by franchise scribes Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon and will go into production this summer, with a release date scheduled for Aug. 21, 2020, according to the The New York Times. Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest and Red 2) will direct.

“We want to say thank you to the fans,” Reeves, 54, said alongside Winter, 53, in a video shot from the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

“It’s all because of you guys,” added Winter. “We owe you a huge debt of gratitude so we wanted to say thank you.”

As for the plot, it appears to follow the same model laid out in previous movies, with the dim-witted duo of Bill (Winter) and Ted (Reeves) traveling through time and getting into a sea of antics.

“Yet to fulfill their rock ’n’ roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe,” a press release reads, according to the Times. “Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

It’s unclear just who those “families, old friends and music legends” will be. Previous films saw the headbangers crossing paths with everyone from Billy the Kid, Socrates, Joan of Arch, and even the Grim Reaper.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Everett

Plans for a third Bill & Ted film have long been discussed.

Back in 2005, Winter — who retired from acting after 1993’s Freaked and embarked on a second career behind the camera — opened up about the sequel.

“We’re really close. We’re just about there,” Winter told Yahoo! in Austin, Texas, though he added, “In Hollywood parlance, [that] means we’ll either be shooting soon, or it’s never going to happen.”

“It’s really been us driving the whole thing,” Winter added. “Me and Keanu and [writers] Chris [Matheson] and Ed [Solomon]. So we’re producing it and we’re actively trying to get it made. We’re not tired of it, but I think for our fans, we are eager to stop talking about and actually shoot the damn thing.”

Reeves spoke more about it at the New Yorker Festival in 2007, even calling Bill and Ted Face the Music by name.

“We’re trying” to get it made,” Reeves said, IndieWire reported. “There’s a script out there. We’re just trying to get it made. Show business is tough.”

“It’s a cautionary tale,” he continued. “They’re supposed to save the world. But when we see them, they haven’t saved the world, and they’re married and have kids. And they’re playing to nobody. But they have to write the song…and face the music! Hopefully we’ll make it before I’m 60.”