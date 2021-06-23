Jaws. Jurassic Park. Star Wars. Summer movies have a penchant for sending chills down our spines and keeping our eyes glued to the big screen. They also score the big bucks - and spots in the pop culture canon.

Get your popcorn ready and enjoy this list of some of the most major summer movies from the past 25 years to add to your watch list or revisit this season.

Box office figures courtesy boxofficemojo.com.