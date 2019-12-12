Big Daddy Reunion! Cole Spouse Supports Movie Dad Adam Sander at Uncut Gems Premiere

Fans of the 1999 comedy Big Daddy — you’re in for a sweet treat.

On Wednesday, Cole Sprouse attended the Los Angeles premiere of Uncut Gems, a new thriller with a buzz-worthy lead performance from Adam Sandler — who famously played Sprouse’s onscreen dad 20 years ago.

The mini reunion called back to the hit comedy, in which Sandler played a New Yorker named Sonny, looking to impress his girlfriend by adopting a child, who was portrayed part-time by Sprouse and his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse. When the love interest dumps him, Sonny is forced to raise the boy on his own, with all the comedic antics and heartwarming sentiments that ensue.

Sandler, 53, walked the red carpet with his wife, Jackie Sandler, as the real-life father-of-two kept it casual by wearing a dark polo shirt, brown joggers, navy shoes and a Fila navy hoodie with diamond quilted stitching. The Riverdale star, 27, opted for a dapper all-black ensemble.

Rob Schneider — who played a supporting role in the comedy, along with costars Leslie Mann and Steve Buscemi, among others — also made an appearance at the event.

A slew of other stars made it to the premiere as well, including singer the Weeknd, actress Niecy Nash and model Emily Ratajkowski, who showed off a bold message that she inked on her inner arm.

At 6 years old in 1999, the Sprouse twins spoke to PEOPLE alongside their mother Melanie about the milestones they accomplished during the production of the film — their first movie — which was shot on-location in N.Y.C. (they learned to read and to how to hail a taxi), as well as how well they got along with Sandler.

According to Melanie at the time, Sandler told the proud mom that the twins’ acting was “so good it makes me sick to my stomach,” and that the actor would call the boys often to sing them limericks. After Cole was momentarily knocked out in a fall from a swing, Sandler sent the pair baseball helmets.

“He’s like a kid because he acts like one,” Dylan said at the time.

Known for comedies like Billy Madison, 50 First Dates and his recent Netflix hit, Murder Mystery, Uncut Gems finds Sandler in his most serious role yet as a Manhattan jeweler who takes gambling risks bigger than he might be able to handle. In the process, he puts his family, career and own life on the line in a series of bets.

The thriller — which comes from sibling duo Josh and Benny Safdie, who directed Robert Pattinson in the 2017 pulse-pounder Good Time — premiered to strong reviews at the Telluride Film Festival in August and generated Oscar buzz for Sandler ever since.

“I think that’s nice and sweet and I’m happy that people like the movie,” he told reporters in October of the reception to his performance. “I try not to jump into that thought process just because that really wasn’t the goal. My goal was these guys wrote a great movie and they’re incredible filmmakers and I just wanted to do as good of a job as I could for them.”

Uncut Gems is in select theaters on Friday, followed by a nationwide release on Christmas.