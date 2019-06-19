Beyoncé Meets Broadway's Lion King Star Ahead of Her Debut as Nala in Disney Remake

The Lion King opens in theaters July 19

By Claudia Harmata and Nigel Smith
June 19, 2019 08:00 AM

Beyoncé is just as excited for The Lion King remake as you are!

The superstar, who voices Nala in the live-action film, recently met Syndee Winters, the actress who portrays the character in the hit Broadway musical adaptation. Winters and members from show’s ensemble sang Nala’s moving song “Shadowland” for an audience at WACO Theater Center’s 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on June 1. Joining Beyoncé, 37, were Jay Z, Blue Ivy, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Tiffany Haddish, Tyler Perry, Anthony Anderson, and Magic Johnson.

The event raised money for the non-profit Where Art Can Occur theater center in Los Angeles, a gallery and performance space founded by Beyoncé’s mom and husband Richard Lawson.

Beyoncé and Syndee Winters
Mason Poole/Parkwood Entertainment

For the occasion, the singer wore a gorgeous custom Georges Hobeika ensemble. The gold-sequenced catsuit was complete with an embellished bodice featuring the face of a lion, with massive feathers cascading over her shoulders as its mane.

RELATED: The Lion King Is Expected to Open to Huge Numbers AfterAladdin’s Big Weekend

The look was complete with gold cuffs on each wrist, strappy sandals by Eli Peacock for Afffair, a pair of gold earrings and a long shimmering gold cape.

Projections show the new adaption of the 1994 animated classic having a huge opening after Aladdin‘s success over Memorial Day weekend. Beyoncé is joined by Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, James Earl Jones and other A-list actors in voicing the iconic characters in the film.

The Lion King opens in theaters July 19.

Advertisement

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.