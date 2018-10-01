After a star-studded engagement party, all eyes were on Gwyneth Paltrow to have the year’s biggest wedding since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal bash in May. But instead of ramping up the glitz, Paltrow went a little more low-key when she said “I do” to producer Brad Falchuk after four years of dating.

While some A-list friends like Cameron Diaz, Robert Downey Jr. and Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld were in attendance on Saturday, the around 75 lucky guests who got the invite to the intimate Hamptons wedding didn’t feature the star power her March engagement party did.

Two key people not in attendance were Beyoncé and JAY-Z, who are currently busy on their smash tour On the Run II. Beyoncé and Paltrow struck up a close friendship over the years and the two were close along with JAY-Z and Paltrow’s ex, Chris Martin. Beyoncé posted a series of pictures from her concerts in San Francisco on the day of the wedding, adding that she was “so happy to be in the Bay!“

Stars who attended the engagement party but weren’t spotted at the wedding included Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson and Reese Witherspoon, who documented that she was flying out of New York City the day before the nuptials. Hudson was seen in Los Angeles on Sunday. She is about to welcome her third child, a daughter with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Nicole Richie, who attended Paltrow’s star-studded bridal shower alongside Diaz and Drew Barrymore, was also not present — instead spending her Saturday in Paris.

Two people who were nearby and weren’t spotted at the celebration are Paltrow’s ex-husband and his new girlfriend, Dakota Johnson. Martin made his regular appearance at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City’s Central Park instead, with Johnson joining him this year. The two have been dating since late October of last year.

Martin and Paltrow announced their separation in 2014 after ten years of marriage. They share two kids — Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.