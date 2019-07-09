Beyoncé, Donald Glover and The Lion King Cast Stun in Gorgeous Cast Photo

The Lion King has gorgeous people behind the voices of the remake.

Disney released a stunning photo to tout its upcoming live-action revamp of the 1994 original, featuring an all-star cast of A-list actors. The glam shot features most of the main cast, including Donald Glover and Beyoncé who lead as Simba and Nala.

Also in the shot are Billy Eichner (Timon), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Young Nala), JD McCrary (Young SImba), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), John Oliver (Zazu), Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari) and Eric André (Azizi).

The cast photo follows striking character posters of each actor staring into the eyes of their characters. Beyoncé shared hers, which gives a closer look at the CGI grown-up Nala that will appear on screen.

Image zoom Beyoncé/Kwaku Alston/Disney

The Lion King is expected to be the movie of the summer after Aladdin opened to higher opening weekend numbers than expected.

Aladdin clocked in with a $113 million opening weekend, bumping up the projections for the highly-anticipated Lion King starring Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, James Earl Jones and other A-list actors.

Projections for The Lion King now have it at a $180-$200 million debut over the July 19 weekend, according to Box Office magazine.

In early April, and in honor of 100 days until the movie is set to hit theaters, Disney dropped its first full-length trailer that made fans of the 1994 animated classic emotional.

The Lion King opens in theaters July 19.