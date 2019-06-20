Beyoncé and Donald Glover Sing 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' in New Lion King Promo

Beyoncé and Donald Glover have teamed up for a memorable duet.

In a new international promo for The Lion King, Beyoncé, 37, and Glover, 35, can be heard singing “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

Set alongside James Earl Jones’s voice as Mufasa, the king of the lions tells his young son, Simba, “Look at the stars. The great kings look down on us from those stars, and so will I.”

Composed by Elton John with lyrics by Tim Rice, the song was originally created for Disney’s 1994 animated film.

In a previous trailer, Beyoncé’s Nala urged Simba to return to the pride after his uncle, Scar, took over the throne.

“Simba, you have to take your place as king. We need you,” Nala told him. “Come home.”

The “Lemonade” singer stepped out on Saturday with her 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter to visit the “A Journey to the Pride Lands”-themed event inspired by her upcoming film.

In a series of photos on her Instagram, the superstar wowed fans with her gorgeous custom Georges Hobeika ensemble. The gold-sequenced catsuit was complete with an embellished bodice featuring the face of a lion, with massive feathers cascading over her shoulders as its mane.

Projections show the new adaption of the 1994 animated classic having a huge opening after Aladdin‘s success over Memorial Day weekend with $113 million. Beyoncé is joined by Seth Rogen and other A-list actors in voicing the iconic characters in the film.

The Lion King opens in theaters July 19.