Sebastián Yatra has also been tapped to perform at this Sunday's Academy Awards

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire to Perform Nominated Original Songs at the Oscars

Beyoncé and other celebrated performers will lend some serious star power to this Sunday's 94th Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday that Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire, and Sebastián Yatra have been tapped to perform four of the five original songs nominated for Oscars this year.

Beyoncé will perform "Be Alive" from King Richard — a song for which she is nominated alongside her co-writer Dixson. It is the Dreamgirls star's first-ever Oscar nod.

Eilish and her brother Finneas will perform "No Time To Die" from the Bond film of the same name. The pair are also nominees, having wrote the music and lyrics to the titular track.

"Dos Oruguitas" from the Disney movie Encanto will be performed by Yatra. Music and lyrics for the song are by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is nominated this year for a second time following his 2017 nod for the song "How Far I'll Go" from Moana.

McEntire will sing "Somehow You Do" from the drama Four Good Days, starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis. The song was written and composed by Diane Warren, who is enjoying a whopping 13th nomination in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars this year.

The fifth song nominated in the category is "Down To Joy" from Belfast, with music and lyric by Van Morrison.

The AMPAS release stated Tuesday that, due to his tour schedule, Morrison will not be able to attend the telecast, and his song will not be performed.

Belfast is nominated for seven Academy Awards in total this year, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director for Kenneth Branagh and Best Supporting Actor (Ciarán Hinds) and Supporting Actress (Oscar winner Judi Dench).

Other top contenders at this year's awards show include The Power of the Dog with 12 nods and Dune with 10.