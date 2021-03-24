The TV series aired for eight seasons on ABC from 1964 to 1972

Bewitched Movie Based on the Original Sitcom Is in the Works: Report

The magic of Bewitched is as strong as ever.

Sony Pictures is developing a new movie based on the popular sitcom that starred Elizabeth Montgomery, according to Deadline.

Travis Fickett (12 Monkeys, Nikita) and Terry Matalas (12 Monkeys, MacGyver) are penning the script.

The TV series aired for eight seasons on ABC from 1964 to 1972. Montgomery starred as Samantha, a witch who marries Darrin, a mortal man, and tries to acclimate to life as a suburban housewife.

The series was made into a 2005 romantic comedy starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell that was directed by Nora Ephron.

In 1977, ABC attempted to create a new comedy about Samantha's daughter called Tabitha that starred Lisa Hartman in the title role. It lasted one season.

Sony also created a Bewitched reboot as a series in the past, at first with CBS in 2011 and again with NBC in 2014.