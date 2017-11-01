Beverly Hills Police Department Investigating 'Multiple Complaints' Involving Harvey Weinstein and James Toback

Harvey Weinstein and James Toback are both being investigated after Beverly Hills Police received multiple complaints against the two men.

The police department confirmed it was investigating Weinstein, 65, and Toback, 72, in two separate statements released in unison late Tuesday night.

“The Beverly Hills Police Department has recently received multiple complaints involving Harvey Weinstein. These cases are under investigation and no further information will be released at this time,” the statement read.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The department issued an identically worded press release referring to director Toback.

Toback has been accused of acting inappropriately – including masturbating in front of women, touching them and propositioning them during business meetings – by over 300 women, according to the Los Angeles Times.

On Tuesday, Grey’s Anatomy actress Caterina Scorsone joined numerous women, including actresses Selma Blair, Rachel McAdams, and Julianne Moore, in making such claims against the filmmaker.

The Oscar-nominated writer and director denied the allegations made against him in a profanity-laced interview with Rolling Stone on Friday.

“Lemme be really clear about this,” Toback told Rolling Stone over the phone. “I don’t want to get a pat on the back, but I’ve struggled seriously to make movies with very little money, that I write, that I direct, that mean my life to me. The idea that I would offer a part to anyone for any other reason than that he or she was gonna be the best of anyone I could find is so disgusting to me.

“And anyone who says it is a lying c——— or c— or both. Can I be any clearer than that? Anyone who says that, I just want to spit in his or her f—— face,” he said.

Weinstein meanwhile is currently bring investigated by the LAPD, NYPD and also U.K. police.

The Oscar-winning producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”