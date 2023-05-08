Beverly D'Angelo Gives Rare Look at 'Unique' Relationship with Ex Al Pacino: 'Deeper Kind of Intimacy'

Beverly D'Angelo is getting candid about her relationship with Al Pacino.

On Monday, D'Angelo, 71, shared a video on Instagram in which she recalled how she and The Godfather actor, 83, first met. She also shared insight into the pair's romance, which ended in a separation in 2004, and how they maintained a bond in the years since.

"I lived with Al for seven years and we have two children," the actress said in a video that she labeled: "Because you asked..."

"In 1996, we were on the same plane going from Los Angeles to New York. He was seated in front of me, he said 'come up and sit beside me,' and by the time the plane landed, it was on," she continued in the video.

"In 1997, he looked me in the eye and said 'I want you to be the mother of my children,' and although I'd avoided that role my whole life, I was deeply in love and I was 100 percent in," added D'Angelo.

The National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation actress went on to explain that she and Pacino first sought in vitro fertilization to have kids together in 1997, leading to the 2001 birth of their twins Anton and Olivia, now 22.

"Yikes, it got complicated, and our split was finalized in 2004," D'Angelo went on to say, sharing family photos in the video. The actress added that "the power of our love for our children was the basis for resolving our conflicts and creating a new history as coparents."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Leading individual lives separately but always intertwined as a family," she added in the video. "As for me and Al, it is a unique and profound friendship between two artists that endures to this day, through thick and thin, 27 years now of doing it our way. And there you have it."

In a lengthy caption to the post, D'Angelo explained that her direct messages on Instagram recently filled up with inquiries from fans about her relationship with Pacino after she asked her followers what kind of content they would like to see her post.

RELATED VIDEO: Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'

"My story with Al began 27 years ago, two artists meeting, falling in love," she wrote of Pacino, who celebrated his birthday on April 25.

"We lived together for seven years, had two children, broke up, but continued steadily on our journey as co parents - and came to share our lives with a deeper kind of intimacy, honesty and acceptance than a 'traditional' relationship would have allowed (for us at least)."

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

"There are infinite layers in every intimate relationship - and for me, Instagram isn't the place to go into detail really," she added in the caption. "But i wanna make sure you know I see and hear you, so this vid is a little bare bones primer in response to your questions."

Elsewhere in D'Angelo's post, she confirmed that she sought out her children's approval to share details of her relationship with Pacino before posting.