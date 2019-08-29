Betty White, 97, Jokes She's the One Thing More 'Badass' than the NFL's 100th Kickoff

Betty White only goes by B-dog from now on!

The national icon is ready for football season and wants everyone else to be just as excited as she is — so she made an appearance in NBC’s promotional video for Sunday Night Football to celebrate the kickoff game of the National Football League‘s 100th season.

The promo starts with legendary commentator Al Michaels standing at a podium wondering how anyone could put 100 years of the NFL into words.

“I can!” White shouts from off-screen. As gasps ring out in the audience and the camera zooms to the 97-year-old actress sitting on a red velvet throne-like chair, Michaels asks in awe, “Betty White?”

There's only one thing more badass than this year's NFL Kickoff on NBC. And you're looking at her. #NFL100 @BettyMWhite pic.twitter.com/fTiJeai1bi — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 28, 2019

“Shhh Al, B-dog is talking now,” she scolds the sports commentator. “100 years of NFL history. The Packers and the Bears.”

“There’s only one thing more badass than this year’s kickoff, and you’re looking at her,” she hilariously adds with a smirk. The video ends with White putting her game face on, smiling at the camera with eye black.

This isn’t the first time White has gotten involved with the NFL. Many may remember her legendary Snickers commercial for the 2010 Super Bowl, in which she appeared to get tackled mid scrimmage.

This season’s opening game will be on Sept. 5th between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears, kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET.