In this week's PEOPLE, which celebrates Betty White's 100th birthday, Ryan Reynolds honors the actress and says he's been a fan of hers "for as long as I can remember"

Betty White Jokes Ryan Reynolds Still 'Can't Get Over' Her, Despite Her Crush on Robert Redford

More than a decade since Betty White and Ryan Reynolds costarred together in The Proposal, the iconic actress wonders if the actor will ever overcome his crush on her.

The pair starred alongside Sandra Bullock in the 2009 comedy, and over the years Reynolds, 45, has carried on the joke that his onscreen grandmother is his "ex-girlfriend." In this week's issue of PEOPLE celebrating the Golden Girls actress' 100th birthday, White jokes about the Deadpool actor's playful pining for her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me," she says, "but Robert Redford is The One."

Reynolds and Bullock share their admiration for White in this week's issue. For his part, Reynolds says he has been a fan of White's "for as long as I can remember."

"I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates," he says, also joking that White is "a typical Capricorn. Sleeps all day. Out all night boozing and snacking on men."

Betty white rollout Credit: Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Additionally, Bullock, 57, says White has "ridiculous" comedic timing.

"Timing isn't easy in comedy, because you have to navigate other people's timing. Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," she says. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene."

Betty White

Bullock added that close pal White is a "loving, decent, optimistic, inclusive, hilarious human being," and she hopes White spends her milestone birthday "the same way she has celebrated every day of her life: with humor, kindness and a vodka on ice, toasting to the fact that she's a badass who has left us all in the dust."

As for White's crush on Redford, it's still going strong. For her 99th birthday last year, White was given a lifesize cutout of the actor-director, her longtime executive personal assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, tells PEOPLE.

"For a long time, we had him in the office entryway," Mikelas says. "When she came in, she'd say, 'Hi, sweetheart.'"