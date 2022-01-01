"Full of love and creativity and integrity and humor and dedication and a life of service to animals," Jamie Lee Curtis wrote in a social media post following Betty White's death at 99

Jamie Lee Curtis and Kristen Bell Honor You Again Costar Betty White: 'One of a Kind'

Tributes to Betty White are continuing to pour in.

The beloved comedian died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday. Her You Again costars, Jamie Lee Curtis and Kristen Bell, honored White on social media following her death, both sharing the cover of a 2010 issue of AARP Magazine that featured the trio.

"What women WANT is to live a life like Betty White," Curtis wrote on Instagram. "Full of love and creativity and integrity and humor and dedication and a life of service to animals. To honor her today please make a donation to the @morrisanimalfoundation Morris Animal Foundation or any animal advocacy group! She would LOVE that. Rest easy you beautiful woman. We will carry on for you!"

Bell shared Curtis' post, adding a few words of her own: "Betty was one of a kind. Kind, gracious and wit that could stun a sailor. @curtisleejamie said it best below- thank you, Betty, for showing so many of us how to live."

In another post, the Frozen actress shared a clip from one of White's interviews with Katie Couric in which she says, "Kindness and consideration of somebody besides yourself keeps you feeling young."

"Thank you Betty. You will be missed, and you will be remembered," Bell captioned the clip.

White was gearing up to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. Ahead of the milestone, she opened up to PEOPLE in a cover story about how she was feeling about turning 100 years old.

"I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age," said the veteran actress. "It's amazing."

According to White, being "born a cockeyed optimist" was the key to her upbeat nature. "I got it from my mom, and that never changed," she said. "I always find the positive."

Of course, the iconic actress also cracked a joke about the secret to her long life, telling PEOPLE: "I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working."

Following the news of her death, some of Hollywood's biggest stars shared tributes to the beloved actress, including many of her former costars.

"The world looks different now," wrote Ryan Reynolds, who had fostered a loving relationship with White over the years. "She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty."

Sandra Bullock, who costarred alongside Reynolds and White in the 2009 romantic comedy film The Proposal, told PEOPLE: "I don't drink vodka … but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be okay being sad."