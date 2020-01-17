Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock Put Their Own Spin on 'Happy Birthday' as Betty White Turns 98

Image zoom From L to R: Ryan Reynolds, Betty White and Sandra Bullock, in 2009 Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds are celebrating Betty White’s 98th birthday!

White’s costars from the 2009 romantic comedy, The Proposal, teamed up to sing “Happy Birthday” to the legendary actress on Friday — with a few changes, as shown in a video on Reynolds’ Instagram account.

The video features Bullock, 55, and Reynolds, 43, switching back and forth singing the beginning of the traditional song, but the stars soon switch it up, jokingly competing for who loves White the most.

“From Sandy, who loves you more than Ryan,” Bullock sings before Reynolds jumps in with, “From Ryan, who loves you so much more than Sandy.”

“What does Sandy do for you every year?” the Deadpool actor continues, as singing footage from Bullock continues to interrupt him. “I mean, does she like … show up and hand-deliver flowers for you wearing nothing but black socks and a dozen gold bracelets, just like you requested? Doubt it.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom From L to R: Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, Betty White, Mary Steenburgen and Craig T. Nelson in The Proposal Kerry Hayes/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrate Betty White’s 98th Birthday with Her Amazing Life and Career in Pictures

“I love you! Happy birthday! Mwah!” Bullock ends her segment, while the last shot of Reynolds shows him fake crying into the camera.

Finally, a touching graphic reading “Happy 98th Birthday Betty!” appears, with an instrumental version of the Golden Girls theme song playing over it.

“Happy 98th Birthday to the one and only Betty White! #XCVIII 🎂,” Reynolds, who played White’s grandson in The Proposal, captioned the fun post.

It’s true that the 6 Underground actor regularly makes a point to give White a shout out on her birthday. After paying tribute to her with a Deadpool-themed birthday message in 2018, last year, Reynolds shared a photo of the pair with a playful caption for her 97th birthday, “I don’t usually wish ex-girlfriends Happy Birthday. But Betty’s special. Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite🎂”

Image zoom Betty White in 2018 Kevin Winter/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: It’s Betty White’s 95th Birthday! We’re Celebrating the Star With Some of Our Favorite Golden Girls Moments

Bullock paid a sweet (and hilarious) tribute to White at the 2010 SAG Awards, when she couldn’t resist a good-natured roasting of her costar before presenting her with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award trophy.

“Yes, I know that a lot of people really find Betty White inspiring,” said Bullock. “I mean, she’s been working in an industry for more than six decades in a business that doesn’t exactly value getting older.”

“Me, I find Betty White annoying. I’m sorry, it’s true,” she deadpanned, going on to detail highlights from White’s illustrious, Emmy-winning career from her earliest work in the ’50s to her present-day roles. “Betty, you make me feel bad about myself. You make me feel like the slacker.”

In good humor as usual, White was more than happy to dish it back as she took the stage to a standing ovation. “She is such a wonderful one. Isn’t it heartening to see how far a girl as plain as she is can go?” she roasted Bullock, adding in her speech, “I should be presenting an award to you for the privilege of working in this wonderful business. And you still can’t get rid of me. I was only 88 last Sunday, I got lots more stuff to do.”