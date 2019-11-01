Bette Midler Assures She's on Board (Er, Broom) for New Hocus Pocus Movie: 'We Wanna Fly Again'

‘Tis time for the Sanderson sisters to ride again!

At Bette Midler‘s annual Hulaween event in New York City on Thursday night, Entertainment Tonight chatted with the multifaceted legend about whether she would be reprising her role as Winifred Sanderson in the recently announced follow-up to her 1993 classic Halloween film, Hocus Pocus.

“Oh my goodness me. Oh I hope they get to me before I’m a corpse,” joked Midler, 73, who was dressed as classic Hollywood legend Mae West for Halloween. “We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winnie] is, of course, one of my favorite characters.”

The Emmy, Tony and Grammy winner went on to say she and her fellow “sistahs” — Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — always chat and “laugh” about their memories from the movie whenever they see each other: “We say, ‘Oh, wouldn’t it be great if?’ Because all of us had pretty much the same experience on it.”

ET also spoke to Najimy, 62, at the event, where she admitted she “heard about [the new movie] online the same time as [everyone else]” and that the “honest answer” about her joining the cast is that “Sarah and Bette and I all have a million projects and things that we’re into, so I don’t know if they’re gonna offer us [roles].”

“I don’t know if the worlds are going to collide so that we could all three do it at the same time. … But I’m happy that it’s happening, because the fans are really rabid and they really want it,” she added, smiling. “[And] if we’re not all available to star in it, I think it would be so great to do a cameo. I think that’d be really fun.”

Parker, 54, gave fans even more of a reason to get excited in an Instagram post on Thursday, sharing a photo of the three women in the movie during the “I Put a Spell on You” musical number scene.

“We have all said yes. Now we wait,” she responded to a fan who asked about the “chance of a sequel.”

Image zoom From L to R: Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus (1993) Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

In the 1993 original version, Midler, Najimy and Parker star as a trio of sister witches who, after being accidentally resurrected on Halloween by a virgin who lights the Black Flame Candle, set out to suck the life out of children in Salem, Massachusetts, to undo the curse that sent them away 300 years previously.

The film was a flop at the box office when it was first released, but became a favorite among families over the years thanks to countless re-airings on television. This year alone, it was scheduled to air a whopping 27 times during Freeform’s annual “31 Nights of Halloween” movie lineup.

Last week, multiple outlets confirmed that Disney was developing a follow-up to the cult classic film (which also starred Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw and Omri Katz) for its upcoming Disney+ platform, written by Workaholics writer and co-producer Jen D’Angelo.

With no stars officially confirmed, it is not known whether the project will be a direct sequel to the original film or whether it will be a reboot, with a new set of characters.