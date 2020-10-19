Bette Midler Teases Hocus Pocus Reunion with Cast Photo: ‘Best Thing to Happen to Halloween’

The Sanderson sisters are back!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photo, the trio is all smiles while standing side-by-side on a blue screen set, dressed in their iconic witches costumes from the 1993 cult classic film.

"Your 3 fav witches - @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME - are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET! 'In Search of the Sanderson Sisters' is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces. Get your tix now (link in bio) and support @NYRP #nyrphulaween," Midler, 74, captioned the post.

Ahead of the fundraiser, fans can shop online for a selection of merchandise and treats inspired by Hocus Pocus, including tote bags, T-shirts and a dead man's toe scented candle.

Virtual tickets for the 2020 Hulaween event cost $10 and are available now, with proceeds from the event going to benefit the NYRP's "dedication to creating more green space for underserved communities to grow their own food, connect, and access safe spaces directly in their neighborhood."

Image zoom Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Last year, Disney announced that a sequel to Hocus Pocus was in the works. In the hit film, Midler, Parker and Najimy play a trio of witches who, after being accidentally resurrected on Halloween, set out to suck the life out of a town of children to undo the curse that sent them away 300 years earlier.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight back in September, Midler said that she would "absolutely" be up for reprising her iconic role as Winifred Sanderson in the follow-up film, adding, "I can't wait to fly!"