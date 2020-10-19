Bette Midler Teases Hocus Pocus Reunion with Cast Photo: ‘Best Thing to Happen to Halloween’
Bette Midler starred in Hocus Pocus alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters
The Sanderson sisters are back!
On Sunday, Bette Midler shared a first look photo from the upcoming reunion with Hocus Pocus costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy for her annual Hulaween fundraising gala taking place on Oct. 30.
In the photo, the trio is all smiles while standing side-by-side on a blue screen set, dressed in their iconic witches costumes from the 1993 cult classic film.
"Your 3 fav witches - @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME - are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET! 'In Search of the Sanderson Sisters' is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces. Get your tix now (link in bio) and support @NYRP #nyrphulaween," Midler, 74, captioned the post.
RELATED: Hocus Pocus Reunion! Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy to Reunite for Fundraiser
The Oct. 30 virtual event, titled In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover, will benefit the New York Restoration Project and will raise funds for their work in environmental and social justice. Midler founded the group in 1995.
Ahead of the fundraiser, fans can shop online for a selection of merchandise and treats inspired by Hocus Pocus, including tote bags, T-shirts and a dead man's toe scented candle.
Virtual tickets for the 2020 Hulaween event cost $10 and are available now, with proceeds from the event going to benefit the NYRP's "dedication to creating more green space for underserved communities to grow their own food, connect, and access safe spaces directly in their neighborhood."
Last year, Disney announced that a sequel to Hocus Pocus was in the works. In the hit film, Midler, Parker and Najimy play a trio of witches who, after being accidentally resurrected on Halloween, set out to suck the life out of a town of children to undo the curse that sent them away 300 years earlier.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight back in September, Midler said that she would "absolutely" be up for reprising her iconic role as Winifred Sanderson in the follow-up film, adding, "I can't wait to fly!"
Midler then added that "we're just talking logistics" as the studio hasn't officially confirmed the original stars' involvement in the movie.