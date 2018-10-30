Bette Midler and Lookalike Daughter, 31, Dress Up in Twinning Celestial Outfits for Halloween

Bette Midler‘s joint Halloween costume with her daughter Sophie Von Haselberg was out of this world.

At her annual Hulaween charity event on Monday, the actress, 72, and her spitting image Von Haselberg, 31, looked downright celestial in coordinating outfits. The bash at St. John the Divine in New York City benefited the New York Restoration Project.

Midler wore a dazzlingly structured grey shirt with bedazzled leggings and flats, while Von Haselberg opted for a shiny, floor-length black dress with sheer sleeves. Both mother and daughter topped their get-ups with elaborate solar headdresses.

On Tuesday, Midler shed some light on her costume on social media. “A diplomat from the planet Fallopia, bringing a message of peace, tolerance and kindness for all on planet Earth,” she tweeted alongside a photo of her look.

At the event, Midler revealed to PEOPLE that she recently rewatched her classic Halloween film Hocus Pocus for the first time since the 1990s.

“I do not watch it regularly. In fact, I had not seen it in at least 20 years,” Midler, who went as her old character Winifred Sanderson at 2016’s Hulaween party, said. “I watched it the other night, the night before the [25th] anniversary, because I said, ‘You know what, I better look at this again.’ So I watched it, and I loved it! I loved it!”

“I thought it was so funny!” Midler continued. “The first time I watched it I was only watching myself. But this time I saw everybody. And I tell ya, those girls in the back — they were going full blast! They were giving me a run for my money. The kids were great, everybody was great!”