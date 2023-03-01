Bette Midler Says She's Undergone 'Some Tailoring' on Her Face: 'I Do Look Fabulous'

Bette Midler is setting the record straight about her appearance.

The actress, 77, revealed that she's had "some tailoring" done to her face at the CDGA Awards in Los Angeles on Monday as she accepted the distinguished collaborator award.

"Time has a way of smoothing everything out," Midler said during her speech, according to Page Six. "I've been at it for close to 60 years…and I do look fabulous, I know," she teased as the audience cheered. "I've had some tailoring done on my face."

The Hocus Pocus star has spoken out in the past about plastic surgery.

In 2008, Midler said she was considering getting work done during an interview with Extra. "Doesn't everybody consider it?" she said. "When it really starts to cave in, I probably will start to give it a real good think."

Bette Midler. Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

The famed costume gala was also attended by Midler's fellow movie stars Cate Blanchett, Christina Ricci and Angela Bassett, who won the spotlight award.

PEOPLE spoke with Midler at the awards and she was full of praise for her lookalike daughter Sophie von Haselberg's new film role.

Asked whether she gave the 36-year-old any advice when she first became an actress, Midler told PEOPLE on the red carpet, "No, I didn't give her any advice, but I have to say she was in this movie. It just opened, called Give Me Pity!, and she plays a '70s performer who's doing a special — you remember the specials?"

Sophie von Haselberg and Bette Midler. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

According to Midler, her daughter is "fantastic" in the film. "And she's wearing clothes that I would've worn," she continued. "I just said, 'Sophie, can I have that wardrobe?' It was great."

When asked if it's tough to watch her daughter navigate a challenging business and follow in her footsteps, Midler said it's somewhere in the middle.

"It is and it isn't. I think that life is challenging for everybody," she explained. "It doesn't matter if you're in the business or if you're in a different arena. It's so hard. It's very different. The last five years have been very challenging for everybody."