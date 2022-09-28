Bette Midler Says Cast 'All Wanted' 'Hocus Pocus' Sequel : '30 Years Later, They Came to Their Senses'

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are returning as the Sanderson sisters in the upcoming Disney + sequel

By Carly Breit
and
Published on September 28, 2022 10:43 AM
Bette Midler attends Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022 in New York City.
Bette Midler. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

The witches of Hocus Pocus are finally returning after nearly 30 years.

While speaking to PEOPLE on Tuesday at the New York City premiere of Hocus Pocus 2, Bette Midler, who stars alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in the upcoming sequel, said they knew the story had more to give beyond the 1993 film.

"We all wanted to do it," Midler, 76, tells PEOPLE, noting that Parker, 57, was the one of the people who really pushed to make it happen. "What we couldn't understand was after the thing snowballed, we couldn't understand, as we spoke together, we would often speak together, and [think] why don't they ever give us a sequel?"

"It wasn't like a crazy, aggressive push," she continues. "It was just that we felt that it had a life outside of what it had had. And eventually 30 years later, they came to their senses!"

The three are returning as the Sanderson sisters in the upcoming Disney + movie premiering Sept. 30 on the streamer.

Both Parker and Najimy, 65, attended Tuesday's premiere. The Sex and the City actress was accompanied by her husband, Matthew Broderick and their 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell on the purple carpet.

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker attend the Hocus Pocus 2 World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square on September 27, 2022 in New York City.
Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

In June 2022, Disney+ shared the first trailer for the film, which sheds light on how exactly the Sanderson sisters return after being defeated by Max, Dani and Allison in the original movie.

The movie will pick up almost 30 years after Max lit the Black Flame Candle in the 1993 film version and accidentally resurrected three witches on the hunt to steal children.

In the sequel, Winifred, Sarah and Mary now seek revenge as they awaken in present-day Salem, according to Entertainment Weekly. Three teenagers — Becca, Cassie, and Izzy — must find a way to stop the witches from gaining retribution.

A second trailer released in September 2022 revealed that the film will also delve into the Sanderson sisters' origin story. In the clip, the sisters appear as teenagers who head to the woods after being banished from Salem, where they encounter a witch who puts them on the path of dark magic.

In July, Hocus Pocus 2 executive producer Adam Shankman told PEOPLE that Midler, Najimy and Parker "just fell right in" with each other on set of the highly anticipated sequel.

"[It was] like a snap back in time, as if time had not [passed]," said Shankman. "They were just laughing, laughing, laughing. ... It was easy."

Shankman noted that the original Hocus Pocus "was not a hit when it came out," but eventually became "the juggernaut Halloween movie" due to it airing and streaming on various platforms each fall.

Hocus Pocus 2 will land on Disney+ Sept. 30.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Matthew Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Hodge Broderick attend Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Sarah Jessica Parker Is Joined by Matthew Broderick and Their Daughters at 'Hocus Pocus 2' Premiere
Sarah Jessica Parker attends Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater
Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals What She'll Miss Most About Playing 'Hocus Pocus' Witch Sarah Sanderson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Hodge Broderick attend at Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Sarah Jessica Parker's Girls 'Excited' to Meet Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy on 'Hocus Pocus 2' Set
Hocus Pocus 2
Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker Are Open to 'Hocus Pocus' 3: 'Never Say Never'
https://youtu.be/idc0EOmKr30 — 'Hocus Pocus 2': The Sanderson Sisters Are Back for Revenge on Salem in New Trailer
'Hocus Pocus 2' 's New Trailer Brings the Sanderson Sisters Back to Run 'Amok' Across Salem
Hocus Pocus 2
Everything to Know About 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+
'Hocus Pocus 2' Producer Says Original Trio's Dynamic Was Like a 'Snap Back in Time' on Set
Halloween movies streaming
The 31 Best Halloween Movies to Stream
HOCUS POCUS, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, 1993
Original 'Hocus Pocus' Star Omri Katz Confirms He's Not in Sequel but Will 'See It': 'It'll Be Good'
Sanderson Sisters. The Home Depot Selling Hocus Pocus Inflatables . Photo credit: The Home Depot
The Home Depot Is Selling 'Hocus Pocus' -Themed Lawn Inflatables Ahead of Halloween and Film's Sequel
Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+.
'Hocus Pocus 2' Trailer: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy Return for Disney Sequel
Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker - Hocus Pocus 2
Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy Reunite in Hocus Pocus 2 First Look: 'Sistaaaaahs!'
HOCUS POCUS US 1993 WALT DISNEY PICTURES OMRI KATZ VINESSA SHAW THORA BIRCH in 1993.
'Hocus Pocus' Star Vinessa Shaw 'Would Love' to Return for the Highly Anticipated Disney+ Sequel
Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy on the set of the Hocus Pocus sequel
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy Get Spooky on Set of 'Hocus Pocus 2'
hocus pocus
'Hocus Pocus 2' Begins Production as New Plot Details Are Revealed!
Sarah JEssica Parker
See Sarah Jessica Parker Reprise Her 'Hocus Pocus' Role on Set of Upcoming Disney + Sequel