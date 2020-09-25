Hocus Pocus Reunion! Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy to Reunite for Fundraiser

The trio of actresses first starred in the iconic Halloween film as the Sanderson sisters back in 1993

Bette Midler is set to reunite with her Hocus Pocus costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy when she kicks off her annual Hulaween fundraising gala at the end of next month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 74-year-old actresses' yearly costume gala will take place virtually this year, where she and her two costars will conjure up some magic together throughout the evening in tribute to their 1993 cult classic film.

Though details of the reunion are being kept wrapped up tight like a mummy, the event is being called In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover and is being touted as "one of the hottest pandemic-safe Halloween events of the year."

The festivities — which will take place on Oct. 30 — will benefit the New York Restoration Project and will raise funds for their work in environmental and social justice. Midler founded the group in 1995.

Image zoom Hocus Pocus

The trio starred in the iconic Halloween film as the Sanderson sisters, a group of witches who were conjured up in Salem in modern-day with a goal of maintaining their youth by devouring the souls of young children.

Ahead of the Oct. event, fans can shop online for a selection of merchandise and treats inspired by Hocus Pocus, including tote bags, t-shirts and a dead man's toe scented candle.

Virtual tickets for the 2020 Hulaween event cost $10 and are available now, with proceeds from the event going to benefit the NYRP's "dedication to creating more green space for underserved communities to grow their own food, connect, and access safe spaces directly in their neighborhood."

RELATED VIDEO: I Smell ... a Sequel! Hocus Pocus Follow-Up in the Works for Disney+

Earlier this year, PEOPLE confirmed that the classic Halloween movie will be getting a sequel at Disney+, with Adam Shankman scheduled to direct the film.

Shankman shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Yep….Thanks with all of my heart dear @disney Looks like Il be working on a looooooottttt of magic for awhile… I feel incredibly honored and humbled to be guiding forward these two Disney crown jewel legacies."

He added, "My only hope is to honor those who came before me and build something new and exciting, as I desperately try to not let down the fans and enchant the new initiates! Fingers crossed! Xo."