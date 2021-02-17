Bette Midler Recalls 'Spur of the Moment' Vegas Wedding to Husband Martin Von Haselberg

The couple was married in 1984 by an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas

Bette Midler had no pictures of her wedding day for years, she revealed this week.

While appearing on Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Emmy Award-winning actress, 75, recalled her Las Vegas elopement to husband Martin Von Haselberg in 1984.

For a long time, the couple had no photos to remember their special day by. But five years ago, they got a sweet surprise in the mail.

"Apparently, there was a photographer there," Midler told host Kimmel. "When the Starlight Chapel closed its doors about five years ago, they sent us the pictures. We had never seen the pictures [before]."

Midler and Von Haselberg, 72, wed in a "spur of the moment" ceremony just six weeks after first meeting. The Hocus Pocus star said she was the one to ask the Argentinian actor to marry her.

"He got all dressed up in this suit that I was like, 'I'm not getting married to you in that suit!' So he had to change his suit and then we went to one of the little churches and we went to get the license," Midler recalled of their wedding day.

She continued, "We had a tape of Nino Rota music ... and we walked down the aisle." Then, in typical Vegas fashion, they were married by an Elvis impersonator.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Sophie, just two years later. Last year, they got to watch her walk down the aisle at her own wedding.

Midler told Kimmel, 53, that she and Von Haselberg were "over the moon" when they found out their daughter would be getting married. Both parents helped put together the small ceremony, with Midler securing the flowers and Von Haselberg organizing the food.

"It was so sweet," The First Wives Club star said of the wedding, which only had 11 people in attendance due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.