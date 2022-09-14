Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker Are Open to 'Hocus Pocus' 3: 'Never Say Never'

Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker are as excited as the fans for Hocus Pocus 2 — and when it comes to a possible third installment, they each have different ideas.

"I feel like we're done," Najimy, 65, initially said in their interview with Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday. "We've pulled every story you could pull out of this."

The Sister Act star then went back slightly on what she said. "I guess, never say never, but I feel grateful that we got to do it again," Najimy added. "I don't know that there are plans for a third one, but I know fans are dedicated to this film. I'm just happy we can bring this to them."

Parker, 57, is onboard with a different concept. "Kathy had a good idea that the third one should be animated," she said. "That would be cool and a smart idea. It's fun, funny, and could be interesting and innovative, like old-fashioned or new [animation]."

But overall, the Sex and the City actress is down for a third movie. "Of course I'd be happy to have a conversation," she said, "it just depends on what Kathy and Bette want!"

Midler said she would love to continue. "I'm envious of other actors who have franchises," the 76-year-old Grammy, Emmy and Tony winner admitted, "and I was hoping for a sequel to First Wives Club, but we never got that."

"After 30 years with no sequel to Hocus Pocus, I've always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once," Midler added to EW. "The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I'm glad we got to do it. I'd love to have a franchise — especially a character I love playing."

The actress and singer also added to EW that if there was a third Hocus Pocus, she couldn't figure out yet what the storyline would be.

"I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary and our relationship," Midler said. "It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus 2 (2022). Matt Kennedy/Courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc.

During the interview, the stars also talked about reuniting and working together again. Parker, who had just wrapped filming for And Just Like That, went straight to the set of the new movie.

And even though the transition was stressful, she knew she could rely on her costars.

"Of course, you're not alone," Parker told EW. "You're working with two other gifted comedians who are also recalling, remembering, and figuring out: Who are we? What do we do? How do we work together? That came back strangely quick."

As for Midler, she talked about their harmony together, as both actors and their characters. "It's all shared now," she said. "It's a three-way composition as far as the sisters are concerned. It feels very sisterly. ... After 30 years in purgatory or limbo, they're happy to be free again."

In a new trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 unveiled last week at Disney's D23 Expo, the Sanderson sisters are back and ready for their closeup as they look for some youthful souls to devour.

The sneak peek starts with a glimpse of the trio as teenagers, being banished from Salem. In the woods, they encounter a fabulous witch played by Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham, who puts them on the path of dark magic.

"They were right to fear thee," she tells them, before bestowing them with their trusty spell book. "Magic has a way of uniting. Happy 16th birthday, child."

Fast forward 370 years, as Gilbert (Sam Richardson), who now operates the museum and gift shop inside the Olde Salem Magic Shoppe, formerly the Sandersons' home, gifts the Black Flame Candle –– which has the power to bring back the witches –– to local teenager Becca (Whitney Peak) and her friend Izzy (Belissa Escobedo).

Belissa Escobedo and Whitney Peak in Hocus Pocus 2 (2022). Matt Kennedy/Courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc.

"I have a gift for my favorite customers," Gilbert tells them. "Legend has it, it's on the 16th birthday that a witch gets her powers."

All hell breaks loose as the Sanderson sisters return from the grave, and their human-skin-bound spell book awakens.

But to stay alive past sunrise, they must once again steal the souls of Salem's children, including Becca and Izzy.

The trailer features several callbacks to the original 1993 film, including a familiar black cat, a circle of salt and a couple of flying Roombas — not to mention Parker's unforgettable chanting of the word "Amok!"

In the final moments of the trailer, Gilbert digs up another familiar face in the form of Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones), who scares Gilbert away before assuring him, "Stop, I am a good zombie!"

The movie is set "29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge."

"Now it is up to three high school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallows' Eve," according to a plot summary by Disney.

Hocus Pocus 2 premieres September 30 on Disney+.