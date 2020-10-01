The actress starred with Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as a trio of witches in the 1993 cult classic film

Bette Midler Says She 'Can't Wait to Fly Again' as She Shares Update on Hocus Pocus Sequel

Bette Midler is giving Hocus Pocus fans an update on the film's upcoming sequel.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, Midler, 74, said that she would "absolutely" be up for reprising her iconic role as Winifred Sanderson in the follow-up film, adding, "I can't wait to fly!"

Last year, news broke that Disney is developing a sequel to its 1993 cult classic, which starred Midler alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as a trio of witches who, after being accidentally resurrected on Halloween, set out to suck the life out of a town of children to undo the curse that sent them away 300 years earlier.

Though the studio hasn't officially confirmed the original stars' involvement in the movie, Midler added to ET, "We're just talking logistics."

It currently remains unknown if the project will be a direct sequel to the original film or a reboot, but fans are hopeful that the three stars will be able to revive their chilling characters when the film airs on the studio’s new streaming platform, Disney+.

Hocus Pocus was a box office bomb when it was first released, but became a Halloween favorite among families over the years thanks to countless re-airings on television. This year alone, it is scheduled to play a whopping 14 times during Freeform’s annual "31 Nights of Halloween."

Last year, Midler also spoke about potentially starring in a follow-up feature, telling ET in a previous interview, "Oh my goodness me. Oh, I hope they get to me before I’m a corpse.

"We wanna fly again," she added. "I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred] is of course one of my favorite characters ... I can’t wait to read the script. We’re gonna see what happens."

Regardless of the sequel's status, the three are still set to reunite for Midler's annual Hulaween fundraising gala at the end of this month.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the actress' yearly costume gala will take place virtually this year, where she and her two costars will conjure up some magic throughout the evening in tribute to their Halloween film.

Though exact details of the reunion have not been released, the event is being called In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover and is being touted as "one of the hottest pandemic-safe Halloween events of the year."