Bette Midler Has Seen the Outline for Hocus Pocus 2 : 'All Of Us Agreed That It Was Pretty Great'

Bette Midler has an idea of what Hocus Pocus 2 will be like — and she's excited!

Last year, news broke that Disney is developing a sequel to its 1993 cult classic, Hocus Pocus, which starred Midler alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as a trio of witches who are accidentally resurrected on Halloween by a group of children.

The Beaches star, 74, has previously confirmed she, Parker, 55, and Najimy, 63, have all agreed to star in the highly anticipated sequel. As it turns out, she's also seen an outline for the story the sequel would tell.

"They presented us with an outline, and after we picked ourselves up off the floor, because it's been 27 years, we looked at it and I think all of us agreed that it was pretty great," she tells PEOPLE.

And while the main stars have agreed to reprise their roles for the sequel, Midler says she's also eager to reunite with the creative team behind the original in order to make the follow-up as special as the first film.

"We're trying to see who's available and who's still out there and still working and who can come back," Midler says. "Because, a lot of the success of what we did on that picture had to do with the team that was surrounded, had to do with the team that they assembled to make that picture, the people who did the flying and the rigging, the people who did the green screens, the people who did the ... I don't think they called it the green screen in those days. The people who did the hair and makeup, which were all exemplary, the costumers, and the special effects people."

As for the Sanderson sisters, Midler says the three regularly keep in touch.

"We do see each other," she says. "We've been in touch for years. Kathy is a very strong feminist presence in the city, and so whenever she needs someone to show her up or to do a video or to testify or do anything like that, she always calls us. I've known Sarah for many, many years, and we have so many of the same friends in common that we do go to dinners and we've been to each other's houses and all that sort of thing. So we know each other. It's New York, everybody knows everybody."

The women are next set to reunite on Friday for Midler's annual Hulaween fundraising gala, taking place on Oct. 30.

Earlier this year, Variety reported that Adam Shankman was chosen to direct Hocus Pocus 2 for Disney+. The director has previously led movies like 2007's Hairspray, and the Step Up franchise.