Bette Midler's Daughter Sophie Von Haselberg Ties the Knot: 'Hot Damn Do I Love This Man'

"It's great to have cake smeared on your face by someone you love!" Sophie Von Haselberg wrote

Sophie Von Haselberg is a married woman!

On Thursday, the daughter of Bette Midler, 33, shared a sweet photo from her wedding day during which her groom smeared cake on her smiling face.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photo, Von Haselberg is dressed in a colorful ensemble, accompanied with a large scarf wrapped around her neck.

"In the midst of COVID, a piece of $h!t president, and the power and poignancy of the Black Lives Matter movement, I got married!" Von Haselberg wrote. "Because honestly, WHY NOT. It’s great to have cake smeared on your face by someone you love! And hot DAMN do I love this man!"

Midler, 74, told the Manila Bulletin in a recent interview that her daughter's wedding was last week. "It was a pandemic wedding, a very small wedding, and her husband, her new husband, hasn't had a haircut in three months," The Politician star said. "So she looked online on how to cut hair and she gave him a pretty good haircut."

The Hocus Pocus actress went on tell the outlet that she thinks Von Haselberg "is going to have a great time" in married life.

"She laughs incessantly, she sings, she dances," Midler said. "They both do and they are very joyful together. So it gives me a lot of happiness, tremendous happiness. And I think the best thing to do if you are a mother-in-law is to back off and let them have their lives and realize that you are not living their life and you don’t have all the answers and it’s up to them to find their own life and the answers."

Image zoom Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Midler shares Von Haselberg with her husband, artist Martin Von Haselberg, whom she's been married to since 1984.