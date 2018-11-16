Bette Midler Sparks Controversy by Mocking Melania Trump's Semi-Nude Model Shot

Bette Midler has come under fire for a dig she made at First Lady Melania Trump.

The Grammy winning singer and two-time Oscar-nominated actress, 72, found herself in hot water after tweeting out a photo of the former model from a shoot she did for British GQ back in 2000. The picture, snapped in an airplane cockpit, shows Trump partially naked with a see-through chain metal and plastic bikini covering her nipples.

“The dry cleaning bill for the upholstery on Air Force One must be insane,” Midler wrote along with the pic.

But that wasn’t what got her in trouble. Fans went after Midler for the hashtag she used: “#FLOTITS.”

“What a crass and inelegant remark,” wrote one user. “Perhaps upbringing is harder to overcome than previously thought. Money hasn’t bought you class, Betty”

“I love you and loathe that whole family but no. Just no,” said another. “Pick apart her dangerous actions, not her body/use thereof. Women deserve better than this.”

Added one: “Ladies and Gentlemen, I give you The Desperate Miss M. #TDS #classless #jelly.”

Still, some stood by Midler. “You’re getting a lot of flack for this tweet from fans. Not from this fan, I thought it was hysterical,” said one. “Melania offers nothing for young women to inspire them.”

“Ignore the haters,” another said. “You are amazing and very loved!”

Reps for Midler did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Midler has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump on Twitter.

In the past, some of her tweets have received backlash, including a feud that was sparked between her and Kim Kardashian West. Midler has previously apologized for some of her controversial tweets, like when she called women “the N-word of the World” and a comment made about Caitlyn Jenner critics deemed to be transphobic.