Bette Midler Apologizes After Calling Women 'The N-Word of the World' in Controversial Tweet

Bette Midler says she tweeted a racially insensitive message without thinking because she was angry after the FBI only “briefly” investigated the sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

On Friday, the 72-year-old icon addressed criticism for tweeting, in part, “Women, are the n-word of the world'” — which she says is a Yoko Ono quote from 1972. (That year, Ono, 85, and her husband, the late John Lennon, made the same comparison in a song from their album Some Time in New York City.)

“The too brief investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh infuriated me,” Midler wrote in her apology. “Angrily I tweeted w/o thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who doubly suffer, both by being women and by being black. I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize.”

The too brief investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh infuriated me. Angrily I tweeted w/o thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who doubly suffer, both by being women and by being black. I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 5, 2018

On Thursday, the Hocus Pocus star wrote in the since-deleted tweet, “Women, are the n-word of the world.’ Raped, beaten, enslaved, married off, worked like dumb animals; denied education and inheritance; enduring the pain and danger of childbirth and life IN SILENCE for THOUSANDS of years They are the most disrespected creatures on earth.”

RELATED: Hillary Clinton Got a Standing Ovation While Supporting Bette Midler in Hello, Dolly! Return

Bette Midler's tweet Bette Midler/Twitter

Immediately, critics called out that they believe her comment “erased the struggles” of black women and the separate systemic violence and oppression that people of color face.

To use this saying which has been deconstructed and deemed offensive to African-Americans in this country shows lack of knowledge on issues of race and concept of intersectionality. It also denies Black women agency. I would urge you to read Bell Hooks, June Jordan. — Rosa A. Clemente (@rosaclemente) October 5, 2018

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Please stop. I am 100% a feminist but this is quite is awful. It erases the struggles of black women in particular. We HAVE to do better than this or we uphold the very systems of oppression that we are railing against. — Nicole Gugliucci, Doctor of the Sky (@NoisyAstronomer) October 5, 2018

In another since-deleted tweet, Midler wrote that she “never forgot” Ono’s statement from 1972, adding, “It rang true then, and it rings true today, whether you like it or not. This is not about race, this is about the status of women; THEIR HISTORY.”

RELATED: Geraldo Rivera Apologizes for Allegedly Groping Bette Midler But Recalls Incident ‘Differently’

Responding to Midler, Twitter users asserted that they thought the sentiment behind Ono’s quote was problematic in the first place.

Sighs…its so disappointing to see you use that quote. Women are highly disrespected – but don't displace the atrocities that were done to black people by using that quote. — Jasmine Y Stephen (@j_yvonnes) October 4, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

The FBI investigation into Kavanaugh, 53, wrapped up on Thursday, and senators spent the day reviewing its findings. Some Republicans said they were satisfied with the report, while critics pointed out it was far from a complete investigation.

RELATED: Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski Detained While Protesting Brett Kavanaugh’s Confirmation

Democrats say the White House put numerous restrictions on who the FBI could interview, and the bureau reportedly did not speak with multiple witnesses who say they could corroborate sexual abuse and other allegations made by Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick. (Kavanaugh has denied all of the allegations.)

On Friday, the Senate voted 51-49 to advance Kavanaugh to a final confirmation vote, which should take place on Saturday.