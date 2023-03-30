The Best Streaming Services for Every Type of Movie

But not every service is created equal. For instance, you likely won't find the top educational documentaries on the same streamer as the buzziest thrillers. To help narrow down your options, we've rounded up the best streaming services for movie night.

If you're in the mood for a movie, most films ever made are now available at your fingertips. And subscribing to a variety of streaming platforms gives you access to vast movie catalogs for every film genre imaginable.

Best Movie TV Channels: Philo Sign up now Key Specs Base Price: $25/month

Ad-Free Plan? No

No. of Concurrent Streams: 3

Original Movies? No

Free Trial? Yes Pros Access to content across 70+ channels

Cloud DVR available to record and save movies for up to a year

Great price for live TV coverage

Comprehensive TV guide makes it easy to see what's currently live Cons More expensive than many standard streaming plans

No ad-free option Why It Made the List Philo is a great choice for film lovers who still want access to live TV. You can tap into over 70 channels and supplement your plan with add-ons such as Sony Movies, MGM+, Family Movie Classics (FMC), Starz, and more. Catch an array of films as they air or record an unlimited amount of content to stream later. The platform offers a seven-day free trial, after which subscribers pay $25 per month. The Movies & More add-on, which includes Sony Movies, Reelz, FMC, and HDNet Movies, costs an extra $3 per month, while the MGM+ and Starz bundles cost an additional $6 and $9 per month, respectively. Because Philo streams live TV, there isn't a no-ads option, so if you want a commercial-free movie night, you'll need to DVR your film choice ahead of time in order to fast-forward through breaks in the action. As for original programming, Philo doesn't have any movies in the works yet, but it did launch its first reality show called Boss Moves with Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Rasheeda in 2022.

Best for Documentaries: Hulu Hulu Sign up now Key Specs Base Price: $7.99/month

Ad-Free Plan? Yes

No. of Concurrent Streams: 2

Original Movies? Yes

Free Trial? Yes Pros Large library of critically acclaimed original documentaries

Offers both ad-supported and ad-free plans

Option to add on live TV as well as premium channels like Cinemax and Starz

Bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+ is one of streaming's best deals Cons Free trial does not extend to live TV package or bundles

Concurrent streaming limited to two devices at a time Why It Made the List Whatever genre you're interested in, there's likely a documentary for it on Hulu. In fact, Hulu's first original film was the 2017 documentary Batman & Bill, which follows the life of comic book writer Bill Finger. In addition to biographical offerings — including Ask Dr. Ruth, a fascinating look at the career of sex therapist and Holocaust survivor Dr. Ruth Westheimer, and the Greta Thunberg-focused I Am Greta — Hulu is home to many popular original documentaries that have made their way into larger cultural discussion (think Fyre Fraud and Untouchable). If you're interested in taking it for a test drive, Hulu has a pretty generous 30-day trial period. It's important to note that this offer is only available for new subscribers of the basic ad-supported plan ($7.99/month) or the ad-free plan ($14.99/month). You can also bundle either plan with Disney+ and ESPN+ for extra savings (costs for that package start at $12.99 per month), or add on live TV to gain access to over 85 channels, many of which stream movies.

Best Variety: Amazon Prime Video Prime Video Sign up now Key Specs Base Price: $8.99/month

Ad-Free Plan? Yes

No. of Concurrent Streams: 3

Original Movies? Yes

Free Trial? Yes Pros Access to Prime Video included in Amazon Prime membership

Large variety of channel and platform add-ons, including Showtime, Starz, Paramount+, and MGM+

X-Ray feature allows you to access bonus content, such as movie trivia and song titles

Ad-supported free programming available through Amazon Freevee Cons Limited access to live content Why It Made the List Folded into every Amazon Prime account is a Prime Video membership, where you can access a range of classic films and buzzy new movies. First-time subscribers get 30 days to test out the service for free, but only if they opt for a standard Prime account ($14.99/month). There's also an option to sign up for Prime Video by itself for $8.99 per month, which doesn't include a free trial. Amazon Prime Video features a decent amount of original movies, like the romantic drama Sylvie's Love, Eddie Murphy's Coming 2 America, and the live-action Cinderella starring Camila Cabello. Prime Video's X-Ray function lets you glean cast information from scenes as you stream a film and even share clips on social media. The best part is that Prime programming contains hardly any ads, apart from the occasional pre-movie trailer, which can be skipped. However, you might encounter commercials with third-party content, which encompasses add-on channels like Showtime. Also available in the Prime Video app is Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV) with its array of free ad-supported movies and shows. Freevee's list of original programming is slim but growing; feature films on the platform include the rom-com Love Accidentally and the concert film Post Malone: Runaway.

Best for New Movies: Netflix Netflix Sign up now Key Specs Base Price: $6.99/month

Ad-Free Plan? Yes

No. of Concurrent Streams: 1–4

Original Movies? Yes

Free Trial? No Pros Slate of original movies attracts renowned filmmakers and actors

Regularly releases new films

Great variety of genres

All plans offer HD quality

Offline downloads allowed in most plans Cons No free trial

No concurrent streaming in basic packages Why It Made the List Netflix has solidified its reputation as the best streaming service for original programming by releasing new content every week. As a pioneer in the field, the platform formed partnerships with top talent early on, including big-ticket directors like Martin Scorsese and Guillermo del Toro for The Irishman, Pinocchio, and more critically acclaimed films — many of which have received Oscar nominations. Of course, you'll also find light, fun picks like Enola Holmes and To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Netflix's subscription costs are relatively average, though the streamer doesn't offer a free trial. The service recently launched an ad-supported tier for $6.99 per month, with ad-free viewing starting at $9.99. For more offline downloads on different devices and concurrent streaming, you'll have to pay for the Standard or Premium plans, which cost $15.49 and $19.99 per month, respectively. The good news is that no matter what package you opt for, you can watch your movies in HD.

Best for Old Movies: The Criterion Channel The Criterion Channel Sign up now Key Specs Base Price: $10.99/month

Ad-Free Plan? Yes

No. of Concurrent Streams: 3

Original Movies? Yes

Free Trial? Yes Pros Great library of classic movies as well as more niche modern picks

Good variety of original supplementary content

14-day free trial

Streamlined search engine helps narrow down your choices Cons Selection heavily favors Old Hollywood and arthouse film buffs Why It Made the List The Criterion Channel is the go-to streaming service for classic movies and niche contemporary films. You'll find more than 1,500 movies on the platform in addition to original supplements. If you love critical commentary and bonus features, the streamer also has over 500 shorts and a mix of behind-the-scenes documentaries, interviews, video essays, and more. Sifting through all of that can feel a tad overwhelming, but the service's excellent search engine offers detailed filters for genre, decade, country of origin, and director to help you find the right film. The Criterion Channel costs $10.99 per month, which is a fair deal since many of the available films are difficult to find elsewhere. If you're unsure whether the content matches your interests, the platform's 14-day free trial gives you time to explore its catalog. After subscribing to The Criterion Channel, you can pause or cancel your plan at any time.

Best for Kids Movies: Disney+ Disney Plus Sign up now Key Specs Base Price: $7.99/month

Ad-Free Plan? Yes

No. of Concurrent Streams: 4

Original Movies? Yes

Free Trial? No Pros Wide range of kid-friendly content available

Easy-to-manage parental control settings

Has exclusive rights to many popular movies

Can be bundled with Hulu and ESPN+ Cons No free trial Why It Made the List Kids and adult Disney enthusiasts alike will appreciate everything that Disney+ has to offer in its ever-growing library. The streamer provides a plethora of family-friendly films, as most of its movies are rated PG-13 or lower. While Disney+ does have a small number of content rated R and TV-MA, subscribers can use the parental control settings to block access where needed. If there's a Disney movie you love, you'll likely find it on the platform. Subscribers can stream most Disney classics, plus beloved Pixar, Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Lucasfilm movies — all of which are subsidiaries of Disney. Plus, the service began releasing its own original projects in 2019, including the feature films Noelle, Stargirl, Lady and the Tramp, Hocus Pocus 2, Soul, and Pinocchio. Disney+ has two plans: The ad-supported subscription costs $7.99 per month, while the ad-free subscription costs $10.99 per month. Starting at $12.99 per month, customers can tack on Hulu and ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle. Unfortunately, none of Disney+'s plans offer a free trial.

Best for Scary Movies: Shudder Shudder Sign up now Key Specs Base Price: $4.75/month

Ad-Free Plan? Yes

No. of Concurrent Streams: 1

Original Movies? Yes

Free Trial? Yes Pros Curated collection of scary movies

Inventory ranges from classic to modern films

New movies are added on a weekly basis

Can bundle with AMC+ Cons Niche selection

Original content varies in quality Why It Made the List Shudder is the quintessential streaming service for horror movies because, unlike Netflix, Hulu, and other platforms, it only offers gore, thrillers, and supernatural content. You get a good mix of classics, contemporary films, and Shudder originals, though production value greatly differs amongst the latter. Still, there are plenty of critically acclaimed features to choose from, like the 2020 film Host, which boasts a 99 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Plus, the service adds new titles every week. With a base price of $4.75 per month, Shudder is one of the most affordable ad-free streaming services available, and it offers a seven-day free trial. You can also access the platform through AMC+'s streaming package, which costs $8.99 per month and includes titles from IFC, Sundance Now, and The Walking Dead Universe in addition to Shudder's full library.

Best for Hallmark Movies: Hallmark Movies Now Hallmark Movies Now Sign up now Key Specs Base Price: $5.99/month

Ad-Free Plan? Yes

No. of Concurrent Streams: 2

Original Movies? Yes

Free Trial? Yes Pros Lots of feel-good films

Available genres include romance, drama, mysteries, and more

Relatively low cost per month

Seven-day free trial Cons Film catalog is smaller than other streamers' Why It Made the List As its name implies, Hallmark Movies Now is the go-to streaming spot for Hallmark's original programming. What's great about this platform is the lack of commercials, allowing you to get through more of the TV network's beloved holiday films in a shorter amount of time. The service also provides a mix of cozy mysteries, romantic comedies, and period dramas, all of which are family friendly. Hallmark Movies Now costs $5.99 per month, but that number drops down to $4.99 when you sign up for an annual plan. To check out the entire library before paying, take advantage of the streamer's seven-day free trial.

Best for True Crime: HBO Max HBO Max Sign up now Key Specs Base Price: $9.99/month

Ad-Free Plan? Yes

No. of Concurrent Streams: 3

Original Movies? Yes

Free Trial? No Pros Well-produced and critically acclaimed content

Original films span many genres, including documentary and drama

Titles available in 4K Ultra HD

Can watch movies offline with the $14.99-per-month subscription Cons No free trial Why It Made the List Although perhaps better known for its original series, HBO Max also has an excellent selection of true crime movies, particularly in the documentary category. Some standouts include The Inventor, which focuses on Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos criminal fraud case, and Mommy Dead and Dearest, a film examining the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard, which was orchestrated by her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend. HBO Max offers a base ad-supported plan that costs $9.99 per month, but if you opt for the ad-free $14.99-per-month subscription, you'll unlock offline streaming and 4K Ultra HD viewing.

Best for International Films: Mubi Mubi Sign up now Key Specs Base Price: $10.99/month

Ad-Free Plan? Yes

No. of Concurrent Streams: 2

Original Movies? Yes

Free Trial? Yes Pros Well-curated selection of international films for cinephiles

Great mix of renowned filmmakers as well as on-the-rise talent

Replicates a theater-going experience with "Now Showing" section

Can access from many different parts of the world, even during travel Cons Limited audio and subtitle options in some territories Why It Made the List Mubi is truly a community for foreign film lovers; it's an international streaming platform, distributor, and publisher that works with a mix of established and emerging filmmakers. It curates the best of the best in international cinema, rounding out its diverse library with everything from cult classics to arthouse picks. Here's how it works: The platform has evergreen exclusives and a rotating "Now Showing" section with "films of the day" that can be accessed for just one month at a time. Every day, the site curators showcase a film they love and accompany it with a small blurb. The short stream time gives the movies a limited theatrical release feel. If that's something you're into, Mubi's featured films won't disappoint. So what do you need to know in terms of access? When it comes to location, you can stream and download Mubi movies from over 195 different territories around the world. Currently, Mubi is localized in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Turkey, and Brazil — in other countries, the service is offered in English. Mubi's single, ad-free plan is $10.99 per month, and you can try it out for seven days with a free trial. Play films on a wide range of devices, including your PC, Mac, phone, Apple TV, Roku, or Samsung Smart TV.

Best for Indie Films: IndieFlix Indie Flix Sign up now Key Specs Base Price: $4.99/month

Ad-Free Plan? Yes

No. of Concurrent Streams: Unlimited

Original Movies? No

Free Trial? Yes Pros Supports smaller filmmakers

Content leans toward social impact

Simple-to-manage subscription

Affordable, and you may be able to access it for free through a library system Cons Must be combined with another service if you're looking for a mix of mainstream and more obscure titles Why It Made the List IndieFlix is a great way to support small filmmakers, as it uses a revenue-sharing system called Revenue Per Minute that pays filmmakers for every minute their movie is watched. Per its mission, its content leans toward social impact films to support positive change. That said, you get a good breadth of content on its platform, including short films, feature films, narrative series, and documentaries. Besides new movies, IndieFlix also has classic arthouse films available in its library. The service offers a $4.99 per month base plan, or you can pay $39.99 for a yearlong membership. You may even be able to access IndieFlix's catalog for free if your local public library has a subscription.