The Best Pixar Movies to Stream Now

When it comes to animated movies, you can never go wrong with a Pixar flick.

Known for their emotional depth and hilarious moments, Pixar movies are great for all ages and teach important messages about love, loss, family and friendship. The animation company boasts an impressive library, which includes various franchises, plenty of powerful shorts and even some Academy Award-winning films.

From teaching about early adolescence and emotional health in Turning Red and Inside Out to going on adventures with unique characters in Luca and Soul — Pixar will tap into your sense of wonder and curiosity with a cast of quirky, one-of-a-kind characters.

Since Pixar Animation Studios is owned by The Walt Disney Studios, many Pixar films (and even some TV series) are available for streaming on Disney+. Check out our favorite Pixar movies to stream right now.

Toy Story

Buena Vista Pictures/Everett

This 1995 classic was the first-ever computer-animated movie and it explores what your toys do when you leave the room. Woody the cowboy (Tom Hanks) is Andy's favorite toy, but he feels cast aside and jealous when Andy gets Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) for his birthday. But when Woody and Buzz both get lost from Andy, they must work together to make it back home.

Watch Toy Story on Disney+

Toy Story 2

Disney/Pixar

Woody and Buzz Lightyear are now friends and things are going great in Andy's room in this 1999 sequel. That is until a toy collector named Al (Wayne Knight) steals Woody. Buzz leads a rescue mission to save his friend, but when Woody finds out he is actually a valuable collectible from a popular TV show and meets Jessie (Joan Cusack), Stinky Pete (Kelsey Grammer) and Bullseye the horse, he doesn't want to leave.

Watch Toy Story 2 on Disney+

Toy Story 3

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Andy is headed to college in this 2010 film. He packs up his toys for storage, but they are accidentally donated to Sunnyside Daycare instead. As Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Barbie and others try to fit in with the rowdy daycare kids and other toys, Woody ends up at the home of a girl named Bonnie, where he plots a mission to rescue his friends. This heartfelt installment of the Toy Story franchise sees Hanks, Allen, Cusack and Rickles, among others, reprise their roles.

Watch Toy Story 3 on Disney+

Toy Story 4

Disney/Pixar

The toys are going on a road trip! Bonnie brings Woody, Buzz and the rest of the gang on a family vacation, as well as a spork named Forky that she made in kindergarten. When Woody attempts to convince Forky he's a toy and not trash, they go on an action-packed adventure that ultimately leads Woody to reconnect with an old friend and propels Buzz to the leadership role he was made for.

Watch Toy Story 4 on Disney+

Lightyear

Disney

It's Buzz Lightyear before he became a toy! The ambitious Space Ranger (voiced by Chris Evans) is stranded on a hostile planet with his commander and crew. He embarks on a series of missions through space and time to try to get to Earth, returning years into the future each time. With his robot cat Sox and the threat of Zurg on the horizon, this action-packed 2022 movie tells the story behind the toy everyone knows and loves.

Watch Lightyear on Disney+

Lamp Life

Disney+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

Bo Peep has experienced a lot between her time in Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 4, and her story is finally told in depth in the short film Lamp Life. Annie Potts voices Bo Peep as she tells Giggle McDimples (Ally Maki) and Woody (Jim Hanks) all about her exciting adventures as a free toy.

Watch Lamp Life on Disney+

Monsters, Inc.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

This beloved 2001 film follows an unlikely duo as they deal with the repercussions of accidentally bringing a human child into their monster world. Sulley, a fuzzy, blue-haired monster (John Goodman), and Mike Wazowski, a little, one-eyed green monster (Billy Crystal), must set aside their personal fears and differences to save Monstropolis and their human friend Boo. Steve Buscemi also stars in this hilarious yet thrilling flick as Randall, the pair's nemesis.

Watch Monsters, Inc. on Disney+

Monsters University

Walt Disney Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

Before they were co-workers, Mike Wazowski and Sulley were college roommates at Monsters University. This 2013 prequel follows the two young monsters as they work towards their dream of one day becoming Scarers. Randall (Buscemi) is also featured in the film, as well as new characters such as Dean Hardscrabble (voiced by Helen Mirren).

Watch Monsters University on Disney+

Party Central

Disney+

A grown-up Mike and Sulley return to their alma mater, Monsters University, in this 2014 short film. They want to ensure "Party Central" is the most epic party for their Oozma Kappa fraternity brothers. Goodman and Crystal reprise their roles in this cute short.

Watch Party Central on Disney+

Finding Nemo

Moviestore/Shutterstock

When Nemo, a young clownfish, gets captured and trapped in a dentist's office's fish tank, his dad Marlin (Albert Brooks) teams up with a forgetful blue tang fish, Dory (Ellen DeGeneres), to find him. Together, the two embark on a wild adventure through Australia's Great Barrier Reef and form a strong friendship. William Dafoe, Brad Garett and Allison Janney also star in this 2003 movie.

Watch Finding Nemo on Disney+

Finding Dory

Disney/Pixar

The 2016 sequel to Finding Nemo is all about Dory (DeGeneres), the adorably forgetful blue tang fish. She lives happily with Nemo (Hayden Rolence) and his dad Marlin (Brooks) until one day, she remembers she has a family who might be looking for her. With the help of Nemo, Marlin and an eccentric group of underwater friends, including an octopus named Hank, a beluga whale named Bailey and a nearsighted whale shark named Destiny, Dory sets off on an amazing adventure to reconnect with her loved ones.

Watch Finding Dory on Disney+

Dory's Reef Cam

Disney+

Perfect for curious minds, this 181-minute film is captured from the perspective of an underwater camera that shows aquatic wildlife in their natural environments. The animated 2020 short film gives you a deeper look into the world of Nemo and Dory in a subtle way.

Watch Dory's Reef Cam on Disney+

The Incredibles

Moviestore/Shutterstock

The Parrs aren't your average family — they are secretly The Incredibles, undercover superheroes who can stretch, run, make forcefields and more. But when an evil villain forces the family to escape hiding and save the world, they discover that their greatest gift comes from working together. This 2004 film stars Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson and Jason Lee.

Watch The Incredibles on Disney+

The Incredibles 2

© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett

The highly anticipated sequel to The Incredibles premiered in 2018, featuring the return of Nelson and Hunter as Mr. and Mrs. Incredible. This time, Helen is called to bring the Supers back as Bob stays home to take care of Violet, Dash and baby Jack-Jack. A new villain comes on the scene to shake things up, calling the whole family (and Frozone) together once again.

Watch The Incredibles 2 on Disney+

Auntie Edna

Disney/Pixar

Baby Jack-Jack's powers are unmatched, and he needs a super suit to keep up with him. In this 2018 short film, Bob (Nelson) visits designer Edna (Brad Bird) and enlists her help with the energetic toddler.

Watch Auntie Edna on Disney+

Luca

Luca (2021). Disney/Pixar

Luca (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) are sea monsters who feel stifled in the water. So, they spend one summer on land on the Italian Riviera, where they get to experience the best the dry world has to offer: namely, good food and friendship with a human named Giulia (Emma Berman). Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan also star in this 2021 coming-of-age story.

Watch Luca on Disney+

Ciao Alberto

Disney/Pixar

This follow-up to Luca focuses on Alberto's life in Portorosso, working for the intimating fisherman Massimo (Marco Barricelli). He tries his best to impress him, but he has a few mishaps along the way in this 2021 short.

Watch Ciao Alberto on Disney+

Inside Out

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Preteen Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) feels all the feelings in this 2015 flick, which tells the story of the 11-year-old girl moving to San Francisco and navigating life at a new school, while her Emotions — Joy (Amy Poehler), Fear (Bill Hader), Disgust (Mindy Kaling), Sadness (Phyllis Smith) and Anger (Lewis Black) — live inside Riley's mind, struggling over how to feel and when. This fun film can open up some important conversations with kids about emotions.

Watch Inside Out on Disney+

Riley's First Date

Disney/Pixar

In this adorable 2015 short film, Riley's mom and dad have to figure out how to handle their emotions as their daughter goes out on her first date. Dias returns as Riley, while Pete Docter voices Dad's Anger and Laraine Newman voices Mom's Fear.

Watch Riley's First Date on Disney+

A Bug's Life

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Shrink to insect size in this 1998 film. It depicts the battle of an ant named Flik (Dave Foley) and his misfit friends against an imposing grasshopper named Hopper (Kevin Spacey), who wants to take over their home. Along the way, he learns about the importance of friendship — and believing in yourself. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hayden Panettiere, Richard Kind and Phyllis Diller also lend their voices to this classic.

Watch A Bug's Life on Disney+

Coco

Disney/Pixar.

The Day of the Dead is about honoring your ancestors, and Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) wants to do just that. This colorful tale blends fantasy with reality as Miguel heads to a magical land to confront Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt) with the help of a new friend and trickster named Héctor. While in the Land of the Dead, he learns that his family history isn't quite what he always thought.

Watch Coco on Disney+

Cars

Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection

Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) is a race car at the top of his game until he accidentally lands in Radiator Springs on his way to the Piston Cup. There, he meets a colorful cast of cars like Mater (Larry the Cable Guy), Sally (Bonnie Hunt), Doc (Paul Newman) and others as he learns that the true meaning of life has nothing to do with being fast. This 2006 film is a heartwarming watch that all ages can get into.

Watch Cars on Disney+

Cars 2

Disney/Pixar

Lightning McQueen and Mater compete in the World Grand Prix together, but things take a turn when the tow truck gets caught up in international espionage in this funny, high-flying adventure. Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy and Michael Caine, among others, star in this 2011 sequel.

Watch Cars 2 on Disney+

Cars 3

Pixar/Kobal/Shutterstock

In the third installment of the Cars series, Lighting McQueen is pushed out of racing by a new generation. As he fights to stay relevant, he enlists the help of a young racing technician Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonzo) and some old friends. This 2017 film features plenty of the cast reprising their roles as well as some new voices, including, Nathan Fillion, Armie Hammer and Kerry Washington.

Watch Cars 3 on Disney+

Mater Private Eye

Disney/Pixar

In the black-and-white, '20s-style short film, Mater Private Eye, Mater is a private detective. Tia hires him to help find her sister, Mia. As he searches for clues to the culprit, Lieutenant McQueen swoops in to put the criminal behind bars. This 2010 film noir stars Larry the Cable Guy and Keith Ferguson.

Watch Mater Private Eye on Disney+

Mater and the Ghostlight

Disney/Pixar

Gather around for a spooky story at Flo's V8 Café, as the Sheriff scares everyone with the legend of the Ghostlight. When everyone heads home, Mater can't stop thinking about the legend in this haunted short film. The 2006 short sees the return of Larry the Cable Guy, Wilson, Hunt and Newman.

Watch Mater and the Ghostlight on Disney+

Onward

Walt Disney Studios/Moviestore/Shutterstock

When elven brothers Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt) cast a spell to bring their late dad back to life, things don't go according to plan, so they set out on a quest filled with magic and wonder to spend an amazing day with him. Meanwhile, their mom Laurel (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), teams up with the Manticore (Octavia Spencer) to bring the boys back safely in this 2020 film.

Watch Onward on Disney+

Turning Red

Disney/Pixar

This coming-of-age film released in 2022 centers on a 13-year-old girl named Mei Lee, whose life gets interesting when she begins to randomly transform into a giant red panda as part of a family curse. As she grapples with the curse, in addition to the other challenges of early adolescence, she discovers who she really is. Sandra Oh, Jordan Fisher, Ava Morse and others star.

Watch Turning Red on Disney+

Ratatouille

Moviestore/Shutterstock

The 2007 film Ratatouille is about a rat named Remy who dreams of becoming a chef. He befriends a young kitchen worker named Linguini inside a Paris restaurant, and things get chaotic, fast. This film stars Lou Romano, Patton Oswalt, Will Arnett and Peter Sohn.

Watch Ratatouille on Disney+

Your Friend The Rat

Disney/Pixar

Rats have gone from tolerated to beloved pets throughout history, but Remy and his brother Emile think it should go one step further. Why can't rats and humans be friends? This fun short film came out in 2007 and sees the return of Oswalt and Sohn.

Watch Your Friend The Rat on Disney+

Soul

Disney/Pixar

Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey star in Soul, a beautiful film about life and death and the relationships that transcend both. When jazz musician Joe (Foxx) has an accident before playing his dream gig, he ends up in The Great Before. There, he and soul 22 (Faye) search for answers to the meaning of life. Angela Bassett, Phylicia Rashad, Questlove and Daveed Diggs also lend their voices to this film, which was released in 2020.

Watch Soul on Disney+

Lou

Pixar

The only thing that will stop a mean playground bully is a Lost & Found box. This Dave Mullins-directed short film channels the power of motivation in just six minutes. Lou premiered in 2017.

Watch Lou on Disney+

WALL-E

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Pixar went hundreds of years into a dystopian future in the 2008 film WALL-E. A trash pick-up robot named WALL-E is the only one left on Earth to clean up the trash left by humans. When a reconnaissance robot named EVE is sent to Earth to see if it's once again sustainable for humans, WALL-E falls in love. He then does everything he can to save EVE and the human population in the process. This film was nominated for six Academy Awards and features the voices of Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin and Fred Willard.

Watch WALL-E on Disney+

Up

Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett Collection

An unlikely duo takes to the sky in Up, an adventurous film about love, loss and friendship. A retired balloon salesman named Carl Fredericksen hatches a plan to float away with the help of thousands of balloons tied to his house, and he is unknowingly accompanied by an 8-year-old Wilderness Explorer named Russell. Along the way to Paradise Falls, they meet a talking dog named Dug and a 13-foot-tall bird named Kevin. This 2009 film stars Ed Asner, Jordan Nagai, Christopher Plummer and John Ratzenberger.

Watch Up on Disney+

La Luna

Pixar

This beautiful tale is told in just six minutes, but it's full of light. A young boy (Krista Shefffler) accompanies his Papa (Tony Fucile) and Nonno (Phil Sheridan) to work for the first time, where they row out to sea in a wooden boat at night. As he discovers their unique job, he must decide whose path to follow or if he can make his own traditions in this coming-of-age short film released in 2012.

Watch La Luna on Disney+

Lava

Pixar

Released in 2015, this short film is a love story that lasts millions of years. Kuana Torres Kahele stars as Uku, a beautiful yet lonely volcano in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. He longs for love, and one day, his dream just might come true in the form of Lele (Napua Greig), a singing female volcano.

Watch Lava on Disney+

Brave

Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection

Happily Ever After means something different to Merida from Brave, who is the first Disney princess not to have a love interest. In this magical tale from 2012, starring Kelly Macdonald, Emma Thompson and Julie Walters, the fiery redhead creates an uproar in her kingdom when she defies a marriage custom. Now, the princess must gather enough strength from herself and her triplet brothers to undo a curse.

Watch Brave on Disney+

The Good Dinosaur

Pixar

A young apatosaurus named Arlo befriends a human boy when he's swept away from his family in this heartwarming 2015 movie. This buddy comedy is perfect for dinosaur fans and tells an inspirational tale about friendship. Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand, Jack McGraw, Ryan Teeple, Raymond Ochoa and Marcus Scribner star.

Watch The Good Dinosaur on Disney+

Bao

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

When a Chinese mother's dumpling turns into a cute dumpling boy, it helps her cope with her own son growing up and going to college. However, as her little dumpling grows up, too, she must learn to let go. This 2018 short stars Sindy Lau, Daniel Kai Lin and Tim Zhang.

Watch Bao on Disney+

Tin Toy

Pixar

This cute short film was released in 1988 and still holds up. A drummer toy named Tinny works hard to escape the hands of a baby, but when he does, he misses the little one. Unfortunately, the baby has already moved on, leaving Tinny with regret.

Watch Tin Toy on Disney+

Loop

Pixar

Part of Pixar's SparkShorts series, this 12-minute short film features Pixar's first non-verbal autistic character. When two kids are stuck on a canoe on a lake, they can't move forward until they can figure out a way to connect. This 2019 short stars Madison Bandy, Christiano Delgado and Louis Gonzales.

Watch Loop on Disney+

Piper

Pixar

This Academy Award-winning short film follows a sandpiper baby bird, who is starving after hatching from her mother's nest. She digs for food near the waves of the ocean and quickly taps into her newfound independence. This 2016 film was directed by Alan Barillaro, who studied sandpipers and their behaviors in preparation for this short.

Watch Piper on Disney+