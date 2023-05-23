The Best, Most Beautiful Photos from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

01 of 28 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley OIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty With the famed wall of photographers behind her, Huntington-Whiteley makes her grand entrance to the Club Zero premiere on May 22.

02 of 28 Ashley Graham Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Graham also leaves a mark at the May 22 Club Zero premiere.

03 of 28 Coco Rocha Gareth Cattermole/Getty Rounding out the model moments, Rocha arrives in a beaded gown with a voluminous wrap at the May 22 Club Zero premiere.

04 of 28 The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp & Sam Levinson Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty The trio debuts their buzzy series The Idol on May 22.

05 of 28 Marion Cotillard Laurent Vu/SIPA/Sipa USA Cotillard is pretty in pink at the Little Girl Blue photo call on May 21.

06 of 28 Gigi Hadid Shootpix/ABACA/Shutterstock Hadid shares the love at the May 21 Firebrand premiere.

07 of 28 Natalie Portman, Charles Melton & Julianne Moore Lionel Hahn/Getty The May December stars are made in their shades at the film's May 21 photo call.

08 of 28 Michelle Yeoh PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty The newly minted Oscar winner glimmers in green at the May 21 Firebrand premiere.

09 of 28 Jennifer Lawrence Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Lawrence returns to the red carpet with glamour at the May 21 premiere of Anatomy of a Fall.

10 of 28 Romain Gavras & Dua Lipa PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty The pop star is the object of her new love's affection at the King of Algiers premiere on May 20.

11 of 28 Cate Blanchett Lionel Hahn/Getty Blanchett is a study in contrasts at the May 19 Zone of Interest premiere.

12 of 28 Aswan Reid Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Meanwhile, her 11-year-old costar makes his own impression (in red!) on the red carpet.

13 of 28 Natalie Portman Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Portman glows as she makes her 2023 Cannes debut at the May 19 Zone of Interest premiere.

14 of 28 Karlie Kloss LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Second-time mom-to-be Kloss cradles her baby bump at the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere on May 18.

15 of 28 Calista Flockhart & Harrison Ford PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty The couple shares a loving moment at the Indiana Jones red carpet premiere on May 18.

16 of 28 Katie Holmes Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Holmes is fresh-faced while sitting seaside at the Kering Women in Motion Talk on May 18.

17 of 28 Viola Davis Andreas Rentz/Getty The actress shuts down the red carpet at the May 17 premiere of Monster.

18 of 28 John C. Reilly Lionel Hahn/Getty The actor makes a dapper arrival to the Un Certain Regard photo call on May 17.

19 of 28 Iris Law Samir Hussein/WireImage Jude Law's daughter stands on her own at the May 17 Monster premiere.

20 of 28 Ethan Hawke Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Hawke takes pause at the May 17 photo call for Strange Way of Life.

21 of 28 Alessandra Ambrosio Daniele Venturelli/WireImage The supermodel sparkles in her hooded gown at the May 16 opening ceremony.

22 of 28 The Douglas Family Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Michael Douglas gets kisses from his favorite ladies — daughter Carys and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones — at the opening ceremony on May 16.

23 of 28 Brie Larson Mike Marsland/WireImage Larson can't help but bust a move at the May 16 opening ceremony.

24 of 28 Uma Thurman Dominique Charriau/WireImage Thurman has a special plus-one — her son Levon Hawke! — at the May 16 premiere of Jeanne du Barry.

25 of 28 Paul Dano Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock A member of the jury at this year's festival, Dano comes in peace to a May 16 event.

26 of 28 Helen Mirren Gisela Schober/Getty Mirren makes a statement — both with her fan and her new blue hair! — at the May 16 opening ceremony.

27 of 28 Naomi Campbell Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock The supermodel brings it in the way only she can at the May 16 opening ceremony.