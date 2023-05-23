Entertainment Movies The Best, Most Beautiful Photos from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival The celebrity moments on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet never disappoint! Here, some of the prettiest pictures from the 2023 fest in France By Kate Hogan Published on May 23, 2023 07:33 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 28 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley OIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty With the famed wall of photographers behind her, Huntington-Whiteley makes her grand entrance to the Club Zero premiere on May 22. 02 of 28 Ashley Graham Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Graham also leaves a mark at the May 22 Club Zero premiere. 03 of 28 Coco Rocha Gareth Cattermole/Getty Rounding out the model moments, Rocha arrives in a beaded gown with a voluminous wrap at the May 22 Club Zero premiere. 04 of 28 The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp & Sam Levinson Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty The trio debuts their buzzy series The Idol on May 22. 05 of 28 Marion Cotillard Laurent Vu/SIPA/Sipa USA Cotillard is pretty in pink at the Little Girl Blue photo call on May 21. 06 of 28 Gigi Hadid Shootpix/ABACA/Shutterstock Hadid shares the love at the May 21 Firebrand premiere. 07 of 28 Natalie Portman, Charles Melton & Julianne Moore Lionel Hahn/Getty The May December stars are made in their shades at the film's May 21 photo call. 08 of 28 Michelle Yeoh PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty The newly minted Oscar winner glimmers in green at the May 21 Firebrand premiere. 09 of 28 Jennifer Lawrence Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Lawrence returns to the red carpet with glamour at the May 21 premiere of Anatomy of a Fall. 10 of 28 Romain Gavras & Dua Lipa PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty The pop star is the object of her new love's affection at the King of Algiers premiere on May 20. 11 of 28 Cate Blanchett Lionel Hahn/Getty Blanchett is a study in contrasts at the May 19 Zone of Interest premiere. 12 of 28 Aswan Reid Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Meanwhile, her 11-year-old costar makes his own impression (in red!) on the red carpet. 13 of 28 Natalie Portman Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Portman glows as she makes her 2023 Cannes debut at the May 19 Zone of Interest premiere. 14 of 28 Karlie Kloss LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Second-time mom-to-be Kloss cradles her baby bump at the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere on May 18. 15 of 28 Calista Flockhart & Harrison Ford PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty The couple shares a loving moment at the Indiana Jones red carpet premiere on May 18. 16 of 28 Katie Holmes Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Holmes is fresh-faced while sitting seaside at the Kering Women in Motion Talk on May 18. 17 of 28 Viola Davis Andreas Rentz/Getty The actress shuts down the red carpet at the May 17 premiere of Monster. 18 of 28 John C. Reilly Lionel Hahn/Getty The actor makes a dapper arrival to the Un Certain Regard photo call on May 17. 19 of 28 Iris Law Samir Hussein/WireImage Jude Law's daughter stands on her own at the May 17 Monster premiere. 20 of 28 Ethan Hawke Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Hawke takes pause at the May 17 photo call for Strange Way of Life. 21 of 28 Alessandra Ambrosio Daniele Venturelli/WireImage The supermodel sparkles in her hooded gown at the May 16 opening ceremony. 22 of 28 The Douglas Family Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Michael Douglas gets kisses from his favorite ladies — daughter Carys and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones — at the opening ceremony on May 16. 23 of 28 Brie Larson Mike Marsland/WireImage Larson can't help but bust a move at the May 16 opening ceremony. 24 of 28 Uma Thurman Dominique Charriau/WireImage Thurman has a special plus-one — her son Levon Hawke! — at the May 16 premiere of Jeanne du Barry. 25 of 28 Paul Dano Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock A member of the jury at this year's festival, Dano comes in peace to a May 16 event. 26 of 28 Helen Mirren Gisela Schober/Getty Mirren makes a statement — both with her fan and her new blue hair! — at the May 16 opening ceremony. 27 of 28 Naomi Campbell Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock The supermodel brings it in the way only she can at the May 16 opening ceremony. 28 of 28 Elle Fanning Francois G. Durand/Getty The Cannes regular makes an impression at the May 16 opening ceremony.