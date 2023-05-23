The Best, Most Beautiful Photos from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

The celebrity moments on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet never disappoint! Here, some of the prettiest pictures from the 2023 fest in France

By Kate Hogan
Published on May 23, 2023 07:33 AM
01 of 28

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
OIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty

With the famed wall of photographers behind her, Huntington-Whiteley makes her grand entrance to the Club Zero premiere on May 22.

02 of 28

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham cannes
Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Graham also leaves a mark at the May 22 Club Zero premiere.

03 of 28

Coco Rocha

Coco Rocha cannes
Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Rounding out the model moments, Rocha arrives in a beaded gown with a voluminous wrap at the May 22 Club Zero premiere.

04 of 28

The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp & Sam Levinson

Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp and Sam Levinson cannes
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

The trio debuts their buzzy series The Idol on May 22.

05 of 28

Marion Cotillard

Marion Cotillard cannes
Laurent Vu/SIPA/Sipa USA

Cotillard is pretty in pink at the Little Girl Blue photo call on May 21.

06 of 28

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid
Shootpix/ABACA/Shutterstock

Hadid shares the love at the May 21 Firebrand premiere.

07 of 28

Natalie Portman, Charles Melton & Julianne Moore

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Natalie Portman, Charles Melton, Julianne Moore attend the "May December" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Lionel Hahn/Getty

The May December stars are made in their shades at the film's May 21 photo call.

08 of 28

Michelle Yeoh

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh arrives for the screening of the film "Firebrand" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2023. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)
PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty

The newly minted Oscar winner glimmers in green at the May 21 Firebrand premiere.

09 of 28

Jennifer Lawrence

"Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)" Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Lawrence returns to the red carpet with glamour at the May 21 premiere of Anatomy of a Fall.

10 of 28

Romain Gavras & Dua Lipa

TOPSHOT - French director Romain Gavras (L) and British singer and model Dua Lipa arrive for the screening of the film "Omar la Fraise" (The King of Algiers) during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 20, 2023. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)
PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty

The pop star is the object of her new love's affection at the King of Algiers premiere on May 20.

11 of 28

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett
Lionel Hahn/Getty

Blanchett is a study in contrasts at the May 19 Zone of Interest premiere.

12 of 28

Aswan Reid

Aswan Reid
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Meanwhile, her 11-year-old costar makes his own impression (in red!) on the red carpet.

13 of 28

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Portman glows as she makes her 2023 Cannes debut at the May 19 Zone of Interest premiere.

14 of 28

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty

Second-time mom-to-be Kloss cradles her baby bump at the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere on May 18.

15 of 28

Calista Flockhart & Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford (R) and his wife US actress Calista Flockhar
PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty

The couple shares a loving moment at the Indiana Jones red carpet premiere on May 18.

16 of 28

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Holmes is fresh-faced while sitting seaside at the Kering Women in Motion Talk on May 18.

17 of 28

Viola Davis

Viola Davis
Andreas Rentz/Getty

The actress shuts down the red carpet at the May 17 premiere of Monster.

18 of 28

John C. Reilly

John C. Reilly
Lionel Hahn/Getty

The actor makes a dapper arrival to the Un Certain Regard photo call on May 17.

19 of 28

Iris Law

Iris Law
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Jude Law's daughter stands on her own at the May 17 Monster premiere.

20 of 28

Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Hawke takes pause at the May 17 photo call for Strange Way of Life.

21 of 28

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The supermodel sparkles in her hooded gown at the May 16 opening ceremony.

22 of 28

The Douglas Family

Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Michael Douglas gets kisses from his favorite ladies — daughter Carys and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones — at the opening ceremony on May 16.

23 of 28

Brie Larson

Brie Larson
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Larson can't help but bust a move at the May 16 opening ceremony.

24 of 28

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman and her Son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke
Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Thurman has a special plus-one — her son Levon Hawke! — at the May 16 premiere of Jeanne du Barry.

25 of 28

Paul Dano

Paul Dano
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

A member of the jury at this year's festival, Dano comes in peace to a May 16 event.

26 of 28

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren
Gisela Schober/Getty

Mirren makes a statement — both with her fan and her new blue hair! — at the May 16 opening ceremony.

27 of 28

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The supermodel brings it in the way only she can at the May 16 opening ceremony.

28 of 28

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning
Francois G. Durand/Getty

The Cannes regular makes an impression at the May 16 opening ceremony.

