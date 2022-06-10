The Best Photos from the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival

The revered N.Y.C. film festival is back — and packed with celebs

By Kate Hogan June 10, 2022 07:28 AM

Danny Pudi, Jon Hamm & Christopher Heyerdahl

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for 2022 Tribeca Festival

at the afterparty for Corner Office on June 9.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

at the premiere of Taurus at the Beacon Theatre on June 9.

Noah, Bailey, Jameson, Vinny & Nabela of Generation Drag

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

at Celebrate Pride with Tyra Banks, Trixie Mattel, Alex Newell, Eric Cervini and other Discovery+ stars on June 9.

Anne Archer, Kyra Sedgwick & Jennifer Westfeldt

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

at CHANEL hosts Through Her Lens 2022, the Tribeca Film Festival Women's Filmmaker Luncheon, at the Odeon on June 9.

Zosia Mamet

Credit: Sean Zanni/WireImage

at CHANEL hosts Through Her Lens 2022, the Tribeca Film Festival Women's Filmmaker Luncheon, at the Odeon on June 9.

Amandla Stenberg

Credit: Sean Zanni/WireImage

at CHANEL hosts Through Her Lens 2022, the Tribeca Film Festival Women's Filmmaker Luncheon, at the Odeon on June 9.

LeVar Burton

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

at the Butterfly in the Sky premiere at SVA Theater on June 9.

Jennifer Lopez

Credit: Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

at the premiere of her Netflix documentary, Halftime, on June 8.

Aubrey Paige & Ryan Seacrest

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

at the premiere of the Netflix documentary, Halftime, on June 8.

Hoda Kotb

at the premiere of the Netflix documentary, Halftime, on June 8.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

at the premiere of the Netflix documentary, Halftime, on June 8.

Ed Burns

at the unveiling of Bulleit Frontier Whiskey "ART BARRELS," which turn bourbon barrels into works of art to drive conversation around tree equity, on June 8.  

Kyra Sedgwick, Katie Holmes & Rufus Wainwright

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

at the jury welcome lunch at City Winery on June 8.

Robert De Niro & Whoopi Goldberg

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

at the jury welcome lunch at City Winery on June 8.

