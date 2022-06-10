The Best Photos from the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival
The revered N.Y.C. film festival is back — and packed with celebs
Danny Pudi, Jon Hamm & Christopher Heyerdahl
at the afterparty for Corner Office on June 9.
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly
at the premiere of Taurus at the Beacon Theatre on June 9.
Noah, Bailey, Jameson, Vinny & Nabela of Generation Drag
at Celebrate Pride with Tyra Banks, Trixie Mattel, Alex Newell, Eric Cervini and other Discovery+ stars on June 9.
Anne Archer, Kyra Sedgwick & Jennifer Westfeldt
at CHANEL hosts Through Her Lens 2022, the Tribeca Film Festival Women's Filmmaker Luncheon, at the Odeon on June 9.
Zosia Mamet
at CHANEL hosts Through Her Lens 2022, the Tribeca Film Festival Women's Filmmaker Luncheon, at the Odeon on June 9.
Amandla Stenberg
at CHANEL hosts Through Her Lens 2022, the Tribeca Film Festival Women's Filmmaker Luncheon, at the Odeon on June 9.
LeVar Burton
at the Butterfly in the Sky premiere at SVA Theater on June 9.
Jennifer Lopez
at the premiere of her Netflix documentary, Halftime, on June 8.
Aubrey Paige & Ryan Seacrest
at the premiere of the Netflix documentary, Halftime, on June 8.
Hoda Kotb
at the premiere of the Netflix documentary, Halftime, on June 8.
Lin-Manuel Miranda
at the premiere of the Netflix documentary, Halftime, on June 8.
Ed Burns
at the unveiling of Bulleit Frontier Whiskey "ART BARRELS," which turn bourbon barrels into works of art to drive conversation around tree equity, on June 8.
Kyra Sedgwick, Katie Holmes & Rufus Wainwright
at the jury welcome lunch at City Winery on June 8.
Robert De Niro & Whoopi Goldberg
at the jury welcome lunch at City Winery on June 8.