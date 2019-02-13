A well-fitting pair of jeans is hard enough to find; a pair that also fits your three best friends perfectly is some kind of magic. Just before separating for their first summer apart in years, four childhood best friends (played by Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively, America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel) chance upon a pair of pants that they each take turns wearing — and hopefully washing — as they navigate new adventures on their own. To top it all off, the actresses have held on to their bond in real life, even as their careers have taken them in different directions.

This classic coming-of-age story will get you and your girls feeling nostalgic for your snail-mail days at summer camp, and might inspire you to start penning letters to your long-distance pals.