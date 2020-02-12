25 Romantic Movies to Watch on Valentine's Day

Plus, some ideas for how you can recreate their most iconic scenes

By Andrea Wurzburger February 12, 2020 12:48 PM

Valentine's Day  

Credit: New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: The scene where Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner just make out in the middle of an interview on the local news.

P.S. I Love You 

Credit: Jonathan Hession/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: Make your significant other get up in front of a crowded bar to sing "Galway Girl" while you (with bangs, to show you're young and that it's the '90s) sip on a Guinness.

Love and Basketball 

Credit: Sidney Baldwin/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: Learn how to play some basketball and recreate the one-on-one game between Monica and Quincy "for your heart."

Once 

Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: If you're musical, go to a music store and sing beautiful songs together until everyone around you weeps.

My Best Friend's Wedding

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: Get a group together and have them learn the words to Dionne Warwick's "I Say A Little Prayer" so that you can get the full effect of the iconic dinner scene from My Best Friend's Wedding.

You've Got Mail 

Credit: Everett

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: E-mail your significant other back and forth for a few weeks without acknowledging that it's you behind the keyboard, then go find a park and reenact Meg Ryan's tearful, "I wanted it to be you! I wanted it to be you so badly!"

When Harry Met Sally

Credit: Columbia/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: Head to a crowded diner-it doesn't have to be the iconic Katz's Deli in N.Y.C., though it's preferred-and recreate the "I'll have what she's having" scene.

Notting Hill 

Credit: MCA/Everett Collection

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: It's the moment you've been waiting for. You know how it goes: "I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her."

Pretty Woman

Credit: Everett Collection

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: Before you head out on the town for Valentine's dinner, open your gifts and recreate the necklace snap, which was totally improvised!

Dirty Dancing

Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: We could suggest that you try to pull off Johnny and Baby's famous lift, but you know what's even more fun (and less likely to result in injury)? Recreating their "Lover Boy" lipsync intead.

Crazy, Stupid, Love 

Credit: Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling Crazy Stupid Love - 2011

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: Since you're skipping the Dirty Dancing lift, you could try "The Big Move" from Crazy, Stupid, Love, since it seems a tiny bit more manageable.

The Notebook 

Credit: Melissa Moseley/New Line

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: You'll need to have the weather on your side for this one because it needs to be raining and raining hard for you to recreate the "It's not over! It still isn't over!" scene. I guess you could enlist some friends to, like, aim a garden hose in your general direction if it was that important to you!

Romeo + Juliet 

Credit: Merrick Morton/20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: Go to an aquarium (don't forget your costumes and a recording of "I'm Kissing You") and recreate the first time Romeo and Juliet see each other through a fish tank.

Sleepless in Seattle

Credit: TriStar Pictures/Everett Collection

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: It doesn't have to be the Empire State Building! Find an elevated surface and recreate the scene where Annie and Sam finally meet.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before 

Credit: Netflix

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: If you can figure out how to make the infamous pocket spin work IRL, then you win Valentine's Day. One note: It might be weird to do it in a high school cafeteria if you're...not in high school, just FYI.

Always Be My Maybe 

Credit: Doane Gregory / Netflix

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: Why not slide into Keanu Reeves's DMs and see if he'll recreate the movie's dinner scene?

Say Anything

Credit: Gracie/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: Grab a boombox (yes, a boombox; Google it) and a trench coat and recreate the oh-so-iconic "In Your Eyes" scene.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Credit: Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: Go to Staten Island, get a motorcycle, and learn how to drive it. Three simple steps to guaranteed love!

The Big Sick 

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: One of you has to try stand-up comedy, and the other needs to sit in the audience and heckle them...lovingly, though!

Casablanca 

Credit: Jack Woods/Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: Book a trip and create the "Here's looking at you, kid" scene from Casablanca before you get on the plane. (For the purposes of romance, both of you can board the plane, okay?)

The Wedding Singer 

Credit: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: While you're on that plane, why not recreate the scene where Adam Sandler sings "I Wanna Grow Old With You" to Julia Gulia? Billy Idol not included.

Crazy Rich Asians 

Credit: Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros.

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: Or if singing isn't your thing, how about a plane-posal, à la Crazy Rich Asians?

10 Things I Hate About You 

Credit: Everett

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: If he's brave, have your significant other sing "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You" to you in front of all of your friends while skirting security guards. You'll know it's true love if he hires a marching band.

Bridget Jones's Diary 

Credit: Everett

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: If it's snowing, run after your significant other through the streets in literally your underwear and a sweater. Don't forget to have "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" blasting from your phone.

The Princess Bride

Credit: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The Scene You Should Recreate With Your Partner: It's entirely possible this scene could result in a few bumps and bruises, but throw caution to the wind and roll down a giant hill screaming, "AS YOU WISH." Ah, romance!

By Andrea Wurzburger