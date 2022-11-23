The Best Movies on Netflix to Stream Now

With thousands of films available, an intended movie night can easily turn into an evening of scrolling through Netflix's library trying to pick the perfect film. From Netflix Originals to cult classics to more modern releases, it can definitely be difficult to choose a movie before the popcorn gets cold.

Luckily, we rounded up the best movies on Netflix that you can stream right now. Whether you're looking for a fun family movie to watch with the kids, a classic romantic comedy to enjoy with a glass of wine (and tissues!) or a spooky horror flick that will keep you up all night, we've got you covered.

Here are the best films on Netflix to consider for your next movie night.

Notting Hill

In this romantic classic, a Hollywood actress and a shy bookshop owner form an unlikely relationship. Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant bring this charming British comedy to life.

Enola Holmes

Millie Bobbie Brown plays Sherlock Holmes' teenage sister, Enola, in this 2020 Netflix Original film. Enola heads to London in search of her missing mother but winds up helping a runaway lord and outsmarting her older brother. Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter also star.

Enola Holmes 2

Sherlock Holmes' teen sister Enola is back in Netflix's second installment of the series. This time, the spunky detective must solve the mystery of a girl who's gone missing. The 2022 film also stars Henry Cavill, David Thewlis, Louis Partridge and Helena Bonham Carter.

Captain Phillips

A nail-biting true story unfolds in this 2013 film. Tom Hanks portrays Captain Phillips, a U.S. merchant mariner held hostage by Somali pirates after they hijacked his ship. Barkhad Abdi, Barkhad Abdirahman and Faysal Ahmed also star in this suspenseful Oscar-nominated movie.

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Lio Tipton, Joey King, Kevin Bacon and Marisa Tomei are just some of the stars in this 2011 romantic comedy. This hilarious flick follows Cal (Carell), a recently divorced man, looking to find love again.

Hustle

This 2022 Netflix Original follows a struggling basketball talent scout (Adam Sandler) and a promising young baller (real-life pro Juancho Hernangómez) as they team up to prove themselves in the NBA. This sports film also stars Queen Latifah.

Rush Hour

If you haven't seen this 1998 buddy cop classic featuring the iconic duo Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, it's about time you did. Chan plays an investigator from Hong Kong sent to Los Angeles to solve a kidnapping, while Tucker brings life to an LAPD cop assigned to distract him.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may be divorced now, but you can witness the beginning of their romance all over again by watching 2005's Mr. & Mrs. Smith. This comedy also stars Vince Vaughn, Adam Brody and Kerry Washington and follows the story of a couple who learn they're both secret assassins — on competing sides.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

In this iconic romantic comedy, Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey star as two lovers with competing plans — his to win a bet that he can make any girl fall in love with him and hers to write an article on how to make a guy dump you. Kathryn Hahn, Adam Goldberg and Thomas Lennon also star.

This Is the End

As the end of the world draws near, a group of celebrity pals have to deal with the apocalypse while trying not to drive each other crazy. This Is the End stars James Franco, Michael Cera, Jonah Hill and plenty more hilarious comedians, all playing fictionalized versions of themselves. Seth Rogen and creative partner Evan Goldberg wrote, directed and appeared in this 2013 comedy.

Moneyball

Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill and Philip Seymour Hoffman star in this 2011 drama about real-life Oakland A's coach Billy Beane trying a gutsy new strategy to change the game for his underfunded team. The highly acclaimed movie was nominated for six Academy Awards and won the Critics' Choice Movie Award for best adapted screenplay.

I Love You, Man

Peter (Paul Rudd) needs more guy friends — especially since he doesn't have a best man for his wedding. But things get a little too crazy once he starts bonding with Sydney (Jason Segel). Rashida Jones also stars in this hilarious but heartwarming comedy.

When Harry Met Sally

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan star in this legendary romantic comedy from 1989. The film follows Harry and Sally over a decade, from when they first form a friendship to eventually realizing they may be meant for more.

Sex and the City: The Movie

The original cast of the hit HBO show got together for the series' first movie in 2008. When Carrie's relationship goes off track, her friends are there to help her get her groove back. Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis star in this film.

Chocolat

Single mom Vianne (Juliette Binoche) brings a French village to life with her incredible chocolates. Johnny Depp stars opposite Binoche in this iconic film.

Up in the Air

In this dark comedy, George Clooney plays a man who loves his job: He flies around the country firing employees for businesses. That is until a young competitor (Anna Kendrick) comes for his spot.

The Bridges of Madison County

In this 1995 film, an Iowa housewife's life changes forever when she strikes up a passionate affair with a photographer from National Geographic. This romance features Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood.

A Cinderella Story

Hilary Duff, Chad Michael Murray and Jennifer Coolidge star in this 2004 hit about a struggling teen who meets the love of her life at a masquerade dance. Can he figure out who she really is in time to save her from her evil stepmom?

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Gather the whole family to watch this cute 2009 film. A kooky inventor (Bill Hader) needs to save the world from his invention after accidentally making giant food fall from the sky. Anna Faris, Neil Patrick Harris and James Caan star in this family favorite.

Charlotte's Web

This 2006 film will teach the kids about being kind to animals and not judging a book by its cover. With a story based on E. B. White's classic children's book, Julia Roberts, Dakota Fanning and Steve Buscemi take us on a bittersweet journey with the runt of the litter.

Jobs

Steve Jobs was a complex man. This 2013 film captures his rise from college dropout to Silicon Valley pioneer after founding Apple and how his eccentric behavior alienated those around him. This movie stars Ashton Kutcher, John Getz and Ahna O'Reilly.

Molly's Game

This highly acclaimed film follows a former professional skier who becomes an underground poker magnate after an injury ends her athletic career. Things get complicated when the FBI begins paying attention. This true crime film stars Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba and Kevin Costner.

The Imitation Game

Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley star in this intense historical drama about mathematician Alan Turing desperately trying to break the Germans' Enigma code during World War II. The suspenseful movie won an Academy Award, a Writers Guild of America Award and a GLAAD Media Award, among others.

Girl, Interrupted

Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie star in this 1999 film about a girl who is institutionalized against her will after a breakdown — only to meet her match on the inside. Girl, Interrupted also stars Clea DuVall, Brittany Murphy and Elisabeth Moss.

Paddington

It doesn't get much cuter than this movie about the marmalade-loving bear in a red hat and raincoat. The sweet 2014 flick stars Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins.

Yes Man

In this romantic comedy, recently divorced Carl (Jim Carrey) attends a life coach's seminar and decides to say "yes" to absolutely everything — everything — he's asked to do for a full year. Zooey Deschanel and Bradley Cooper costar.

Men in Black

A New York City cop learns there's more than meets the eye all around him when he joins a secret mission to monitor aliens from outer space in the city. Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones star in this 1997 sci-fi comedy.

A Knight's Tale

In this romantic comedy, a young squire (Heath Ledger) pretends to be a legitimate knight and finds himself falling in love with a princess (Shannyn Sossamon) and in a jousting competition with a wealthy, experienced adversary (Rufus Sewell).

Countdown

If you're looking for something scary, Countdown might be just the thing. This 2019 horror follows a nurse who downloads an app that can predict anyone's exact time of death — and hers is only three days away. This suspenseful thriller stars Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway and Talitha Bateman.

The Pink Panther

The goofy Inspector Jacques Clouseau, played by comedy icon Steve Martin, works to solve the murder of a famous soccer coach and discover who stole his diamond ring. Kevin Kline, Emily Mortimer and Beyoncé also star.

17 Again

When Mike O'Donnell (Matthew Perry) wishes he could be a teenager again, his wish is granted by a mysterious janitor. But is youth all it's cracked up to be? Zac Efron, Leslie Mann and Michelle Trachtenberg also star in this 2009 comedy.

A Little Princess

Based on Frances Hodgson Burnett's classic 1905 novel, this 1995 family flick stars Liesel Matthews, Eleanor Bron and Liam Cunningham. Young Sara Crewe (Matthews) is sent to boarding school when her beloved widower father (Cunningham) goes off to fight in World War I.

Don't Look Up

This Netflix Original made waves when it was released in 2021. This apocalyptic comedy stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep and follows two astronomers (DiCaprio and Lawrence) trying to warn an unconcerned world about a planet-destroying comet.

Sherlock Holmes

Robert Downey Jr. famously portrays the legendary detective in this 2009 film. Holmes must catch and neutralize his rival, Lord Henry Blackwood (Mark Strong), with the help of his partner, Watson. Jude Law and Rachel McAdams also star.

Seven Pounds

In this dramatic Will Smith vehicle, an IRS agent tries to help seven struggling strangers. Also featuring Rosario Dawson and Woody Harrelson, the emotional film won Smith an NAACP award for outstanding actor.

Star Trek

Captain Kirk and the Enterprise crew take on a Romulan commander in this 2009 hit. Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and Karl Urban star.

Rat Race

When a quirky billionaire picks six people at random to compete in a race for $2 million, things get a little crazy. John Cleese, Breckin Meyer and Amy Smart bring this hilarious 2001 film to life.

It

When a bloodthirsty, shape-shifting clown terrorizes their beloved town, a group of kids may be the only ones who can stop him. Bill Skarsgård, Finn Wolfhard, Chosen Jacobs and Sophia Lillis star in this horrifying 2017 remake.

Call Me by Your Name

This 2017 fan favorite stars Timothée Chalamet as 17-year-old Elio, who lives with his parents in northern Italy. In the summer of 1983, he finds himself with unexpected feelings for his father's research assistant (Armie Hammer). Michael Stuhlbarg also stars.

Labyrinth

This cult classic 1986 film from Jim Henson and George Lucas follows a young girl on a mission to save her little brother after he is stolen by goblins. David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly star in this iconic family film.

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Loosely based on the life of Eugene Allen, who worked at the White House for 34 years, this historical drama follows the life of a White House butler across eight presidencies and as times change in the U.S. Forest Whitaker, Oprah Winfrey and John Cusack star in this NAACP award-winning film.

