The Best Movies on Hulu to Stream Now

There are few things better than kicking back and watching a good movie — especially in the comfort of your own home.

If you're looking for inspiration for your next night in, Hulu has hundreds of great movie options. Whether you're in the mood for a sappy romance like Catch & Release or a gripping biopic like The Eyes of Tammy Faye, you can always rely on Hulu to offer you countless options. Of course, that can be a little intimidating, so we've compiled this list of the best movies the streaming service has to offer.

Below, are the best movies to stream on Hulu right now.

The Jane Austen Book Club

If you're in the mood for a romantic comedy with a terrific ensemble cast, The Jane Austen Book Club is a great watch. The all-star cast includes Kathy Bates, Emily Blunt, Maria Bello, Amy Brenneman and Hugh Dancy. Whether you're a fan of Jane Austen or not, this film is the perfect combination of heartfelt and emotional.

Julie & Julia

This movie — based on the true story of one woman's journey cooking her way through Julia Childs' Mastering The Art of French Cooking — is a great one to add to your list. This dramatic comedy is made by Nora Ephron and features stellar performances from Meryl Streep and Amy Adams.

Rosaline

This 2022 film focuses on the character of Rosaline, Romeo's abandoned love interest in Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, as she attempts to win Romeo back. This romantic comedy is equal parts charming and goofy, and Kaitlyn Dever does a great job portraying the emotionally distressed ex-lover.

Mamma Mia!

This popular Broadway musical-turned-movie is a heartwarming choice. When Sophie invites three of her mother's ex-boyfriends to her wedding, hoping to find her dad, chaos (and plenty of singing) ensues. Watch this for the catchy songs, family drama and all-star actors — including Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Pierce Brosnan.

The Proposal

Any rom-com featuring Sandra Bullock is a worthwhile watch. In The Proposal, she stars as a strict boss who pretends to be engaged to her employee (Ryan Reynolds) to avoid being deported. Bullock and Reynold's chemistry takes the hilarious screenplay and cute storyline to the next level. Plus, Betty White dances to "Get Low" by Lil John.

The Fugitive

When a doctor is falsely accused of murdering his wife, he goes on the run to evade police, clear his name and catch his wife's killer. Starring Harrison Ford, this action-packed movie will keep you guessing the whole time.

Say Anything

Starring John Cusack, this classic romantic comedy is all about first love. When Lloyd (Cusack) goes after the unattainable, overachiever Diane (Ione Skye) and she surprisingly reciprocates the feeling, the two teenagers fall in love. Unfortunately, her overprotective father gets in the way. This feel-good romance is all about the sweetness of young romance and features an iconic declaration of love.

Father of the Bride

When George and Nina Banks' daughter gets engaged, George struggles to accept his role as the bride's father. This family-friendly movie stars Steve Martin, Diane Keaton and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Watch for a fun comedy that's all fun and no snark.

Catch & Release

This rom-com might start off sad, but it turns uplifting fast. When Grey (Jennifer Garner) loses her fiancé before their wedding, she moves in with his old roommates and friends, forming a bond with them. As Grey grieves, she uncovers a major secret about her late fiancé and slowly finds love again.

About Time

About Time is a film both rom-com and sci-fi fans can get into. When a 21-year-old discovers that he can time travel, he grapples with what it means to live in the moment. Starring Domhnall Gleeson and Rachel McAdams, this sweet movie became an instant classic.

Death on the Nile

Detective Hercule Poirot works to solve a mysterious murder case on a riverboat traveling on the Nile River. As more and more deaths pile up, the case gets extremely difficult to solve. The cast features Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and Emma Mackey.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Focusing on the late Freddie Mercury's life, this award-winning biopic is a long one (clocking in at 2 hours and 15 minutes), but it's definitely worth a watch. Not only is Rami Malek's performance as Mercury brilliant, but the movie's version of Queen's iconic Live Aid performance is exciting for any rock-and-roll fan to watch.

I, Tonya

This 2017 film tells the true story of Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan. Whether you know all about the world of figure skating or nothing at all, this movie is a riveting drama with standout performances from Margot Robbie, Allison Janney and Sebastian Stan.

Parasite

This satirical portrayal of wealth and class divides won four Oscars, including the Academy Award for Best Picture. If you're in the mood for a more serious film, turn this one on to see what all the buzz is about.

Twister

Starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, this 1996 adventure film follows storm chasers as they track tornadoes. To test their new data-collection device, the scientists want to use it on a massive storm, and an impending F5 tornado is a perfect opportunity.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

A journalist and computer hacker join forces to investigate what happened to a woman who has been missing for 40 years. The cast features Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara. If you're in the mood for a thriller, this story — based on the book of the same name — is a fantastic choice.

The Sixth Sense

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, this thriller follows a child psychiatrist who works with a patient with a sixth sense of seeing dead people. Starring Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment, this film is a must-watch for anyone who loves scary movies and twist endings.

Spencer

This historical drama examines what Princess Diana's psychological state might have looked like during the Christmas of 1991, five years before she and Prince Charles divorced. The movie earned Kristen Stewart (who plays Diana) her first-ever Oscar nomination.

Palm Springs

This film is like Groundhog Day with a sci-fi edge. When two wedding guests get stuck in a time loop together, they work together to figure out how to escape it. The eerie comedy features Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti.

The Princess

Joey King stars in this action movie as a princess who refuses to marry her betrothed, a man eager to take over her father's throne. She gets locked in a tower but isn't a damsel in distress. Instead, she works on figuring out a plan to save the kingdom.

Fresh

Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones star in this edgy comedy-horror movie. Fed up with dating apps, Noa (Edgar-Jones) take a chance on a charming stranger (Stan). However, things go very wrong on a romantic getaway. If you're in the mood for something unusual, add this movie to your list.

Crime + Punishment

This film follows the story of cops who blow the lid on illegal arrest quotas they're expected to meet. If you're in the mood for a real-life story that's just as riveting as fiction, tune into this documentary, directed by Stephen Maing.

A River Runs Through It

Directed by Robert Redford, this film earned five Academy Award nominations. It follows the story of two brothers — played by Brad Pitt and Craig Sheffer — who grew up in rural Montana but eventually went in different directions.

Get Smart

Steve Carrell, Anne Hathaway and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson team up in this comedic spy movie, which is a spin-off of the classic TV series. With such a stacked cast, it's really hard to go wrong. If you're in the mood for laughs, this is a great movie to turn on.

Love, Simon

This coming-of-age movie follows 17-year-old Simon as he deals with coming out to his family and friends, all while a blackmailer is threatening to out him. At the same time, Simon is trying to uncover the anonymous classmate he fell for online.

X-Men

If you're a sci-fi fan, X-Men is a must-watch. The action-packed film follows a group of mutants — called the X-Men — who work together as superheroes. The cast features Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry and Sir Ian McKellan.

Maverick

This comedy-western stars Mel Gibson and Jodie Foster. When a poker player scams his fellow contestants to compete in a high-reward competition, he makes plenty of enemies. Watch for the great acting and constantly shifting plot.

The Hate U Give

When a teenager witnesses her friend get shot by a cop, she struggles with the decision of whether or not to testify. Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall and Russell Hornsby star in this emotional drama that poignantly tackles the issue of police brutality.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

In the 1940s, the Federal Bureau of Narcotics launched an investigation into the jazz singer Billie Holiday, as part of their war on drugs. The government wanted to stop Holiday from singing her song "Strange Fruit." This gripping biographical film directed by Lee Daniels examines the iconic singer's struggles with addiction, fame and more.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Evangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker created the world's largest religious broadcasting network and theme park in the 1970s. This movie focuses specifically on Tammy Faye's "rise, fall, and redemption." The cast features Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield, and Chastain's performance earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Leave No Trace

This documentary explores the 82,000 sexual abuse claims against Boy Scouts of America and the organization's massive cover-up. It's a heavy watch, but worth putting on to hear the survivors' stories.

Spider-Man

Starring Tobey Maguire, the original Spider-Man movie follows the story of Peter Parker, a nerdy teen who gets bitten by a spider and develops superpowers. Whether you're a comic book fan or not, this is a great watch, and it'll set you up perfectly to explore the rest of the Spider-Man franchise.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

This fantasy adventure movie won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film in 2001. When a powerful sword is stolen, it sparks a quest to find it. The cast features Michelle Yeoh, Chow Yun-Fat and Zhang Ziyi.

Philadelphia

During the AIDs crisis, a gay man in Philadelphia tries to hide his HIV status from his fellow lawyers. However, when his symptoms start showing, and he is fired, he hires a lawyer to take his discrimination case to court. Tom Hanks won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the 1993 movie.

Prey

The fifth installment of the Predator franchise is a prequel to the other four films. Set 300 years in the past, a young Comanche warrior fights against an alien predator to protect her tribe in this sci-fi thriller. With a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes, this 2022 movie is a popular one.

Fire Island

Inspired by Pride & Prejudice, this romantic comedy follows a group of queer friends on their summer trip to Fire Island. The hilarious cast features Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang and Margaret Cho.

Nomadland

This 2020 film follows Fern (played by Frances McDormand) who goes on a journey through the American West after losing her job during the Great Recession. The poignant film explores the intricacies of nomadic life and won several awards, including the Academy Award for Best Picture and the BAFTA Award for Best Film.

