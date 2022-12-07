The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now

Get the popcorn ready.

Nowadays, Netflix is far from the only option for on-demand entertainment. It may seem like there's a new streaming service popping up every week, but a few remain at the top of the food chain — Amazon Prime Video being one of them.

The subscription-based platform offers a wide variety of movie titles, from original content to age-old classics, right at your fingertips. You can nerd out on the entire Lord of the Rings series, get an adrenaline rush from a horror flick like Silence of the Lambs or enjoy iconic rom-coms like Legally Blonde and 10 Things I Hate About You. Fresh releases like My Policeman and Catherine Called Birdy are available, too, so you can keep up on all the latest movie buzz.

Ahead, check out all the best movies now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Wolf of Wall Street

Mary Cybulski/©Paramount Pictures/courtesy Everett

This 2013 flick is based on the real-life career and crimes of Wall Street stockbroker Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. The film reached critical acclaim and effectively launched Margot Robbie's career, but perhaps is most memorable for its raunchiness and explosive performances by the star-studded cast, including DiCaprio, Jonah Hill and Matthew McConaughey. With plenty of both deadly serious and laugh-out-loud moments, The Wolf of Wall Street is guaranteed to entertain no matter how many times you've seen it.

Watch The Wolf of Wall Street on Amazon Prime Video

House of Gucci

Fabio Lovino / © MGM / courtesy Everett

When photos of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver's transformations as Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci began circulating, fans were certain that they were in for quite a treat with House of Gucci. The 2021 Ridley Scott-directed telling of the infamous fashion family has everything you could want in a drama: romance, revenge, murder and, of course, a stellar wardrobe.

Watch House of Gucci on Amazon Prime Video

Legally Blonde

Tracy Bennett/Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock

In this 2001 romantic comedy, Reese Witherspoon stars as Elle Woods, a sorority girl who follows her ex-boyfriend to Harvard Law School in an attempt to win him back. Hilarious and heartwarming, Legally Blonde is beloved for its slew of quotable moments and nostalgic Y2K fashion. Plus, it features one of Jennifer Coolidge's most iconic characters.

Watch Legally Blonde on Amazon Prime Video

No Time to Die

MGM/Eon/Danjaq/UPI/Kobal/Shutterstock

In Daniel Craig's fifth and final turn as James Bond, the iconic character is pulled from his retirement when an old friend from the C.I.A. asks for help with a mission. Along with Craig, the 2021 action thriller stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux and Ana de Armas. The film's sweeping theme song, "No Time to Die," is performed by Billie Eilish and won the singer a Grammy Award for best song written for visual media.

Watch No Time to Die on Amazon Prime Video

The Silence of the Lambs

Universal Studios

If you're in the mood for something hair-raising, this 1991 psychological thriller will certainly do the trick. It stars Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling, a student at the F.B.I.'s training academy who is tasked with interviewing a cannibalistic murderer serving life in prison. The psychopathic inmate, Dr. Hannibal Lecter, is played by Anthony Hopkins, who won an Academy Award for the chilling role in 1992.

Watch The Silence of the Lambs on Amazon Prime Video

A Quiet Place Part II

Paramount Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Picking up where the first film left off, the Abbott family must navigate a post-apocalyptic world where they are hunted by creatures with a keen sense of hearing. A Quiet Place II briefly stars John Krasinski (who also serves as writer and director) as Lee in a series of flashbacks, but focuses mainly on his character's widow, played by his real-life wife Emily Blunt, and their children. With just as many jump scares as the original A Quiet Place, this 2020 thriller will get your heart racing.

Watch A Quiet Place Part II on Amazon Prime Video

I Want You Back

Amazon

With comedians Jenny Slate and Charlie Day at the helm of the 2022 rom-com, I Want You Back is pretty much guaranteed to make you laugh. The hilarious pair play Emma and Pete, strangers who discover they were both dumped on the same weekend. They decide to team up to get back at their ex-partners, who have moved on quickly with new relationships. The Amazon original film also stars Gina Rodriguez and Scott Eastwood.

Watch I Want You Back on Amazon Prime Video

Beautiful Boy

Francois Duhamel/Amazon Studios

Steve Carell proves his dramatic acting chops in this heartbreaking tale about a family grappling with their son's drug abuse. Also starring Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy is based on a pair of memoirs by father and son David and Nic Sheff. The 2018 film is gut-wrenching and inspiring, with a powerful message about family, addiction and survival.

Watch Beautiful Boy on Amazon Prime Video

Licorice Pizza

GM / Courtesy Everett Collection

This 2021 Paul Thomas Anderson film stars Alana Haim (of the band Haim) and Cooper Hoffman alongside a star-studded ensemble cast, including Sean Penn and Bradley Cooper. Set in 1973 in the San Fernando Valley of California, Haim and Hoffman play a young duo who must navigate the ups and downs of their friendship while coming of age.

Watch Licorice Pizza on Amazon Prime Video

Ambulance

Universal Pictures

In this Michael Bay thriller, brothers Danny and Will Sharp (played by Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen) team up to rob a bank to fund one of their wives' cancer treatments. After the heist goes wrong, the brothers hijack an ambulance and hold two first responders hostage. Released in 2022 and filmed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambulance is based on the 2005 Danish film of the same name.

Watch Ambulance on Amazon Prime Video

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Paramount

You can't go wrong with this 1961 rom-com. In one of Audrey Hepburn's most iconic roles, she plays Holly Golightly, an eccentric escort who falls in love with an aspiring writer. The film, which is based on Truman Capote's novella of the same name, received five Academy Awards nominations and went on to become a cult classic.

Watch Breakfast at Tiffany's on Amazon Prime Video

10 Things I Hate About You

Touchstone

Loosely based on Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, this 1999 romantic comedy is beloved even after over 20 years. The late Heath Ledger stars as a charming bad boy Patrick, who is persuaded to court the sharp-tongued Kat (played by Julia Stiles) as part of a set-up that doesn't quite go as planned. The film also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Gabrielle Union, among others.

Watch 10 Things I Hate About You on Amazon Prime Video

Respect

MGM

Aretha Franklin's 2021 biopic stars Jennifer Hudson as the legendary singer. Named for her most iconic song, Respect follows Franklin's life from childhood to international stardom.

Watch Respect on Amazon Prime Video

Catherine Called Birdy

ALEX BAILEY/Amazon

Based on the 1994 novel of the same name, this 2022 coming-of-age story is about a 14-year-old girl named Catherine, who goes by Birdy. The teenager's parents are determined to marry her off, but Birdy yearns for independence and protests their plans. Things come to a head when a particularly vile suitor claims Birdy's hand in marriage. The Amazon original stars Joe Alwyn, Game of Thrones' Bella Ramsey and Fleabag's Andrew Scott.

Watch Catherine Called Birdy on Amazon Prime Video

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Focus Features

A sequel to the 2019 film Downton Abbey and a continuation of the hit television show of the same name. The historical drama reunites the Crawley family as they uncover the mystery of the dowager countess' newly inherited villa. Much of the principal cast reprised their roles for the 2022 film and they were joined by a few new faces, including Dominic West, Hugh Dancy and Laura Haddock, among others.

Watch Downton Abbey: A New Era on Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

New Line

This 2001 adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy novel brought the beloved epic to life. It stars Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins, a young hobbit who inherits a powerful gold ring and embarks on a daunting journey to destroy it. The cast also features Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen, Sir Ian McKellen, Sean Astin and Liv Tyler.

Watch The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring on Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

New Line

The journey to Mordor continues with this 2002 release. In the second installment of this epic trilogy, the Fellowship is still making their way to Mordor, but this time, on separate paths.

Watch The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers on Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

New Line Cinema

Peter Jackson's film adaptation of The Lord of the Rings concludes with The Return of the King, released in 2003. Frodo and the Fellowship's epic journey culminates in an epic battle that will determine the world's fate.

Watch The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King on Amazon Prime Video

Redeeming Love

Universal Pictures

This 2022 romantic drama is based on the best-selling novel by Francine Rivers. Set in California during the California Gold Rush of 1850, it follows Angel, a young woman who runs from a life of prostitution to find true love.

Watch Redeeming Love on Amazon Prime Video

Edward Scissorhands

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Johnny Depp stars in this 1990 Tim Burton film about a young man with scissors instead of hands. A kind woman takes pity on Edward and invites him into her home, where he falls in love with her teenage daughter Kim, played by Winona Ryder.

Watch Edward Scissorhands on Amazon Prime Video

World War Z

Paramount

When a worldwide pandemic arises, former U.N. employee Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) is tapped to help. The 2013 drama centers on Lane's attempts to protect his family and the world.

Watch World War Z on Amazon Prime Video

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Paramount Pictures

The beloved video game character is back in this 2022 sequel. James Marsden and Jim Carrey star in this children's comedy in which Sonic embarks on a journey to stop Dr. Robotnik's evil plans.

Watch Sonic The Hedgehog 2 on Amazon Prime Video

Our Idiot Brother

Big Beach Films

This 2011 comedy stars Paul Rudd as the dimwitted but well-meaning Ned, who sells pot to a cop and gets thrown in jail. After his release, he shows up in the lives of his three sisters (played by Elizabeth Mortimer, Elizabeth Banks and Zooey Deschanel), allowing their hilarious family dynamics to play out.

Watch Our Idiot Brother on Amazon Prime Video

Winchester

Ben King/Blacklab

Inspired by chilling true events, this suspenseful horror steps inside history's most haunted house. The 2018 film stars Helen Mirren as a grief-stricken widow who descends into madness.

Watch Winchester on Amazon Prime Video

The Commuter

Moviestore/Shutterstock

If you love Taken, you'll love Liam Neeson in this similarly thrilling 2018 action movie. The actor plays an ex-cop who, on his daily commute home as an insurance salesman, gets caught up in a criminal conspiracy and works against the clock to save the train's passengers.

Watch The Commuter on Amazon Prime Video

My Policeman

AMAZON

This romantic drama stars Harry Styles as a married policeman who falls in love with a man. A love triangle ensues, forcing the characters to grapple with identity and challenge social conventions. The 2022 release is based on a 2012 novel of the same name.

Watch My Policeman on Amazon Prime Video

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Moviestore/Shutterstock

A prequel to The Lord of the Rings trilogy, this 2012 adventure drama follows Bilbo Baggins long before Frodo goes on his epic journey. While Bilbo, played by Martin Freeman, is enjoying a quiet life in the shire, the wizard Gandalf, played by Sir Ian McKellen, asks him to join a group of dwarves on a quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebo.

Watch The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey on Amazon Prime Video

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

MGM

In the second installment of The Hobbit, released in 2013, Bilbo and the dwarves continue their quest and enter the Lonely Mountain, coming face-to-face with the dragon Smaug.

Watch The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug on Amazon Prime Video

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

Mark Pokorny/New Line/MGM

The 2014 conclusion of The Hobbit trilogy closes out Bilbo's great adventure. Along with Gandalf and the dwarves, he fights for the fate of Middle Earth in the Battle of the Five Armies.

Watch The Hobbit: The Battle of The Five Armies on Amazon Prime Video

Star Trek Into Darkness

Paramount

J.J. Abrams directed this 2013 sci-fi action film, which is a loose remake of 1982's Star Trek II: The Wrath of Kahn. Captain Kirk (Chris Pine), Spock (Zachary Quinto) and the rest of the U.S.S. Enterprise crew embark on a manhunt when Kahn (Benedict Cumberbatch) declares war.

Watch Star Trek Into Darkness on Amazon Prime Video

The Tomorrow War

Amazon

Aliens threaten mankind in this 2021 sci-fi action film that takes place 30 years in the future. Chris Pratt stars as Dan Forester, a biology teacher who teams up with a scientist and his estranged father to fight the extraterrestrial forces.

Watch The Tomorrow War on Amazon Prime Video

The Hot Chick

Peter Iovino/Touchstone/Disney

Before she was Regina George in the cult classic Mean Girls, Rachel McAdams played Jessica, a popular high school student who switches bodies with a sleazy older man (Rob Schneider) while under a curse. What results is a series of hilarious events as the new Jessica attempts to undo the swap. The Hot Chick was released in 2002 and also stars Anna Faris.

Watch The Hot Chick on Amazon Prime Video

The Hunger Games

Lionsgate

Based on the best-selling YA novel, this 2012 adaptation stars Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, a teenage girl living in the dystopian country of Panem. When her younger sister is chosen for a televised survival competition, Katniss takes her place and faces the ultimate challenge.

Watch The Hunger Games on Amazon Prime Video

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Lionsgate

The second installment of the action-packed franchise, Katniss and fellow tribute, Peeta, have returned home after winning The Hunger Games. However, a rising rebellion means things are far from over. The 2013 sci-fi adventure also stars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth.

Watch The Hunger Games: Catching Fire on Amazon Prime Video

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

Lionsgate

In 2014, Mockingjay Part 1 marked the beginning of the end of the Hunger Games film franchise. After returning home, Katniss discovers she has been made the rebellion's leader and fights to save a brainwashed Peeta.

Watch The Hunger Games: Mockingjay: Part 1 on Amazon Prime Video

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

Lionsgate

The fourth Hunger Games film was released in 2015 and brings Katniss' journey to an end. Together with Peeta (Hutcherson) and Gale (Hemsworth), she sets forth on a mission to liberate the citizens of Panem and finally take down President Snow for good.

Watch The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 on Amazon Prime Video

Untapped: The Story of Lil Baby

Amazon

Told through previously unseen footage, this 2021 documentary explores the life of Dominique Armani Jones, known as Lil Baby. Fans get a glimpse at the Grammy-winning rapper's upbringing in West Atlanta and his rise to fame — plus enjoy a soundtrack of his biggest hits.

Watch Untapped: The Story of Lil Baby on Amazon Prime Video

Dog

United Artists/Moviestore/Shutterstock

This 2022 comedy stars Channing Tatum as a former Army Ranger who is paired up with a canine companion while traveling to a fellow soldier's funeral.

Watch Dog on Amazon Prime Video

Becoming the Ricardos

AMAZON

Released in 2021, this behind-the-scenes drama follows Lucille Ball (played by Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) through a production week of I Love Lucy. Written and directed by Aaron Sorokin, Becoming the Ricardos explores the challenges that the famous show business couple faced both on set and off.

Watch Becoming the Ricardos on Amazon Prime Video